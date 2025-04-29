Fika & Hygge Does Nordic Confections and Coffee in Poughkeepsie

Inspired by Scandinavian traditions and culture, Poughkeepsie’s newest confection and coffee shop is a pastel paradise with candy-lined walls and strong brews. Coined Fika & Hygge (pronounced fee-kuh and hoo-gah), the new sweet spot is inspired by Nordic traditions, down to the name. When you’re in the mood for a coffee break or the ever-popular Swedish candy, the Raymond Avenue shop should be your next stop.

Still in its infancy following a soft opening at the end of March with a planned grand opening on May 22, Fika & Hygge is a decidedly female-run operation. Led by founder Deb and general manager Daryon, the Poughkeepsie shop is the perfect mix of Nordic influence and espresso expertise in a modern European ambiance – with plenty of eye candy.

Though a Hudson Valley native, Deb sought her education at Stockholm University in Sweden, where she inevitably fell in love with Nordic life. From the unprocessed food to the rich coffee brewed to perfection, what caught Deb’s attention the most was how Europeans took the time to slow down and enjoy the small moments, which is a concept best described by the Swedish tradition of fika. More than just a word, fika is about sitting down to enjoy a coffee break with a sweet treat while connecting with friends and family.

It’s that concept that Deb intends to bring to Dutchess County. Along with the Swedish tradition, she was inspired to create Fika & Hygge by the concept of lördagsgodis, which translates to “Saturday’s candies.” Another Swedish tradition, lördagsgodis includes taking children to pick-and-mix candy aisles for their favorite sweets once a week, which explains the bins upon bins of colorful candy to choose from at the Poughkeepsie confection shop.

As for Daryon, she hails from Louisiana and brings her Southern charm to Fika & Hygge, along with her coffee expertise. With a long history in the food and beverage industry, Daryon previously worked as a barista at Paper Plane coffee shop in Montclair, New Jersey. Now, she is the mastermind behind all Fika & Hygge’s espresso beverages, from the Scandinavian Sips to the Fika Fundamentals. Daryon is also responsible for the shop’s primarily Vassar College student staff, which she encouraged Deb to hire in an effort to keep things local and give opportunities to students.

Ultimately, Fika & Hygge intends to bring a piece of Scandinavia to the Hudson Valley. “When I returned to the states, I longed for the Nordic traditions, food, candy, and coffee I left behind. And, of course, the fika,” says Deb. After scouting locations in Sullivan and Ulster Counties, she stumbled upon the bones of what she was looking for already built at The Arlington on Raymond Avenue and began setting up shop. “I hope Fika & Hygge brings the Hudson Valley flavor combinations it didn’t know it couldn’t live without,” says Deb.

The shop’s enchanting European design accounts for the hygge half of the operation. A Danish word that describes a warm, cozy feeling of contentedness and comfortability, hygge encourages visitors to the shop to unplug and embrace each other and the warm and inviting ambiance of Fika & Hygge.

On the menu at the Poughkeepsie spot, locals will find many drink specials, all of which are made with the house blend Freya’s Fury – which is also sold in retail bags due to its popularity. From espresso-based beverages to drip coffee, flavors like white chocolate and lavender, maple syrup and toasted marshmallow, and vanilla and almond accompany names like The Fika, The Hygge, and The Valkyrie.

If you’re visiting for the sweets, you won’t be disappointed. Fika & Hygge stocks approximately 155 different varieties of Nordic candy from 20 different companies based in Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, and Norway. Whether you like traditional gummies, marshmallows, chocolate, licorice, or fudge, you’re sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. The shop also offers curated candy mixes for a little bit of everything.

As it’s located on the ground floor of a residential building, Fika & Hygge already has its in-house regulars, but hopes to get even more foot traffic following its grand opening. “One of the best compliments I received was from a retired Swedish couple living in Millbrook who came in, looked around, took in the smells, and came over to me with a hug and told me they felt like they were back home. From that, I felt my mission had been accomplished,” says Deb.

Fika & Hygge is located in Suite B at 21 Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

*Last names omitted by request.

