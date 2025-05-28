Dine With Dad at These Hudson Valley Restaurants on Father’s Day

Just as bountiful brunches abound on Mother’s Day, so too do barbecue lunches and dinners on Father’s Day. Hudson Valley restaurants are ready to treat dad to a meal that will make his day. Scroll through our list to find a menu that pops will love, then call in a reservation for a special meal with father dearest.

Ellenville

A la carte specials

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aroma Thyme Bistro (@aroma.thyme.farm.to.table)

- Advertisement -

A farm-to-table restaurant in upstate New York, this eatery features a locally crafted menu full of organic and gluten-free delights. Be sure to take dad to the bistro’s Father’s Day dinner, starting at 3 p.m., for a specially curated culinary experience complete with tasting flights, wagyu beef, steaks, lobster tails, and whole lobster. In addition to chef specialties, diners can indulge in the restaurant’s full menu.

White Plains

Prix-fixe dinner

$119.95/person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Steakhouse (@benjaminsteak)

A luxurious and high-quality restaurant, this place is sure to make any dad feel extra special. The steakhouse’s Father’s Day menu includes four courses so dad can eat like a king for the big day. Start off with lobster bisque or a jumbo shrimp cocktail, then continue the meal with filet mignon, rack of lamb, Scottish salmon, or bone-in rib eye. Order home fries, mashed potatoes, steak fries, broccoli, creamed spinach, or mushrooms on the side, and end with a satisfying slice of carrot cake, chocolate mousse cake, or a classic New York-style cheesecake.

Newburgh

Brunch buffet

$57.95/adult, $29.95/children 10 and under

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blu Pointe (@blu.pointe)

Situated on the Newburgh waterfront, Blu Pointe serves fine dining and even finer views. Have a seat in the luxurious lounge or take a table on the open-air terrace with floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer a stunning experience in any weather. The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and requires reservations in advance. Enjoy breakfast favorites like pastries, yogurt parfaits, eggs Benedict, omelets, fried buttermilk chicken, coffee, and even picks from the raw bar.

Mahopac

Brunch specials

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Organic Kitchen (@brooklynorganickitchen)

This lakeside eatery is big on community in Putnam County. As such, Brooklyn Organic Kitchen honors local dads with a special Father’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the holiday. Treat dad to fresh lobster specials, surf and turf brunch, a barbecue menu, and a free drink just for him.

- Advertisement -

Albany

Barbecue buffet

$55/person, $25/children ages 5-12, free for children ages 4 and under

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Delaware Restaurant & Bar (@thedelawarealbany)

If you’re in the Capital Region, you’ll want to bookmark The Delaware for your Father’s Day festivities. The Albany restaurant and bar hosts an annual barbecue buffet for the occasion, complete with all of dad’s favorites. Sink your teeth into southern fried chicken, St. Louis ribs, sausage and peppers, mac and cheese, classic coleslaw, corn on the cob, dinner rolls, and so much more. Don’t forget the strawberry shortcake for dessert!

Hastings

Prix-fixe lunch/dinner

$90/adult, $30/child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvest On Hudson (@harvestonhudson)

This Westchester favorite is renowned for its riverside views. Dine here with dad to indulge in a three-course prix-fixe dinner that includes seafood like oysters, shrimp cocktail, branzino, Atlantic salmon, and lobster, as well as land specials like gnocchi, chicken milanese, surf and turf, and NY strip steak. If you’re looking to eat earlier than 11 a.m., opt for the two-course breakfast at $50 per adult and $20 per child to enjoy avocado toast, shrimp and polenta, and slow-roasted steak and eggs.

Wallkill

Prix-fixe dinner

$80/adult, $25/children ages 1-5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnanini Winery (@magnanini_winery)

The beautiful setting of Magnanini Winery is sure to impress any father. Kick off the celebration at 12 p.m. with a complimentary wine tasting and small bites, then sit down for a family-style dinner between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to enjoy five courses of antipasto, pasta, salad, a prime rib entrée, and a cheesecake dessert. Stick around to hear live music by Carozza Entertainment until 5 p.m.

Related: 3 Perfect Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley