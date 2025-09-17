Fall Culinary Workshops Offer Seasonal Experiences in the Hudson Valley

Sure, it’s great to sip cider and eat farm-fresh donuts during the autumnal months, but what about making them yourself? At farms and distilleries across the Hudson Valley, you can experience production first-hand with guided culinary workshops that tap into the spirit of the season. Whether you’re a baker looking to expand your skillset or a cider connoisseur with an appetite for home brewing, these local workshops scream fall.

Klocke Estate, Hudson

Situated on 160 acres of farmland near Hudson, Klocke Estate is a true earth-to-glass brandy and vermouth distillery. The destination uses sustainable agriculture methods to craft its own spirits, which can be tasted in cocktail form at the onsite restaurant. While Klocke Estate regularly hosts tours, tastings, and its Brandy 101 workshop, the upcoming Harvest Celebration on September 21 promises plenty of fall-themed experiences, namely the mini apple brandy workshop. The complimentary experience explores the world of apple distillates, with a guided tasting of three apple brandies included.

Seminary Hill, Callicoon

Seminary Hill is a working orchard and cidery in Sullivan County – with a farm-to-table restaurant and Michelin Key-awarded boutique hotel to boot. As all the experiences at this Callicoon hotspot revolve around cider, its fall culinary workshops are, of course, apple themed. Bookmark October 13 for a cider-making workshop that will equip you with all the information you need to brew your own at home, or November 23 for a live demonstration of apple butter production complete with a jar to take home. If you consider yourself more of a chef, check out the November 9 workshop on cooking with cider.

Wildflower Farms, Gardiner

Yet another Michelin Key-awarded hotel in the Hudson Valley and the 2025 #1 resort in New York according to Travel + Leisure, Wildflower Farms is a luxurious getaway in Gardiner. Aside from the breathtaking views of the Shawangunk Ridge and surrounding bucolic farmland, the staycation destination is also renowned for its experiences. Outdoor community dinners, painting, botanical mixology, acupuncture, wild foraging, pickleball and tennis, and pressed flower pottery are just a few of the unique classes and workshops to be a part of here.

Among these experiences, the Harvest Donuts workshop is one of the most seasonal. Ideal for bakers, the workshop honors the heritage of the region with an orchard-to-oven apple cider donut class. Participants begin by pressing cider before crafting warm, spiced donuts from scratch to take home.

