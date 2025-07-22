Where to Sip Espresso Martinis in the Hudson Valley

The smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced drink that is the espresso martini is the caffeinated cocktail that coffee lovers can’t resist. Whether at Sunday brunch or happy hour, this blend of bold espresso, sweet liqueur, and vodka is an exciting twist on your morning classic. This is your wake-up call to check out what’s brewing on the menus at these Hudson Valley bars and restaurants.

Albany, Latham, Middletown, Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 110 Grill® (@110_grill)

- Advertisement -

110 Grill brings modern American cuisine to a trendy, casual atmosphere across its four locations in the Hudson Valley. The grand horseshoe bars, outdoor patios, and fire pits offer the perfect setting to eat food with flair and sip martinis with a twist. Try the gnocchi Bolognese with the signature double espresso martini, mixed with fresh espresso and espresso vodka, to finish the night strong.

Hudson

As the name suggests, this restaurant is located on Hudson’s Warren Street and is the dinner spot that Hudson locals need to hit up. Here, American comfort food is done with an Italian twist that just so happens to pair well with the restaurant’s take on the espresso martini. A combination of 3 Olives espresso and vanilla-flavored vodkas, Baileys, and Kahlua, this boozy beverage is delicious alongside the filet mignon or flatbread pizza.

Newburgh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blu Pointe (@blu.pointe)

Blu Pointe is the upscale dining experience that seafood lovers won’t want to miss. Complete with breathtaking views of the Hudson River and fresh, locally sourced fish, a meal here will truly blow you out of the water. After you’ve had your fill of surf and turf, the after-dinner espresso martini is definitely worth checking out. Espresso vodka, coffee liqueur, brewed espresso, and fresh Irish crema will leave things off on a sweet note.

Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Woodbury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosimo’s Brick Oven (@cosimosbrickoven)

A popular dinner spot with four locations around the Hudson Valley, Cosimo’s just happens to be our 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner for best espresso martini. Building its classic recipes around ingredients from Hudson Valley farms is the way this brick-oven pizza joint gained its cult following. Its caffeinated cocktail is not without Italian influence either, as Cosimo’s livens it up with Faretti biscotti liqueur, Van Gogh Double Espresso vodka, Baileys Irish cream, and whipped cream underneath the classic three-bean garnish.

Dobbs Ferry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Half Moon (@halfmoonrestaurant)

- Advertisement -

You’ll find this Westchester gem right on the Hudson River waterfront, where all are welcome to enjoy fresh Montauk seafood and sip specialty cocktails. This combination chophouse and seafood restaurant offers all the surf and turf you can stomach alongside breathtaking views at the outside bar. Swing by for happy hour and celebrate the evening with an espresso martini – the recipe is the bartender’s secret, but stay a while and maybe they’ll let you in on it.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lemon Squeeze (@thelemonsqueezenewpaltz)

Owned by SUNY New Paltz grads from the early ’80s, The Lemon Squeeze is a neighborhood cocktail lounge named after the couple’s favorite hiking trail at Mohonk Mountain. At this Ulster County hangout, live music sets the ambiance every weekend, and there’s a drink for everyone, most notably the espresso martini. Made with anejo tequila, espresso, and Mr. Black coffee liqueur, this drink, known formally as the Up Tempo, certainly packs a punch.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melzingah Tap House (@melzingahtaphouse)

If you’re planning a first date anytime soon in the region, this terrific taproom full of unique craft beer and local cuisine is the way to go as our 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner for date spot. Delightfully different dishes like the lobster pappardelle or the spicy tuna crispy rice are what set Melzingah apart from Beacon’s other wonderful dining establishments. The espresso martini is no exception to originality as it combines house-infused vodka with Kahlua and salted Baileys foam.

Piermont

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reilly’s Public House (@reillyspiermont)

Established in 2022, this Rockland County eatery serves elevated Irish-American bar fare — and when we say elevated, we mean it. The family-owned Piermont restaurant brings culture to life in dishes like mini lamb chops, goat cheese fritters, Irish sausage rolls, and chicken pot pie. At the bar, order the espresso martini with vodka, Kahlua, and espresso to go alongside Irish nachos or barbecue short rib sliders.

Hudson, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Red Hook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savona’s Trattoria & Bar (@savonastrattoria)

This trattoria and bar is a beloved brunch spot among college-goers and French toast fiends. Stop by one of the four locations in the Hudson Valley on Sunday for a boozy breakfast consisting of lemon ricotta waffles and Sunday morning risotto. While the brunch cocktail list is extensive, you won’t want to miss out on the cold-pressed espresso martini, made with Springbrook Farm cold pressed coffee liqueur, vanilla vodka, and espresso, of course.

Westtown

Built out of an old farmhouse, Westtown Fare is a family-owned farm-to-table restaurant that is perfect for all occasions. Locally sourced seafood, steaks, and signature cocktails are just a few of the specialties, along with raw bar offerings and genuine hospitality. With a whole section on the cocktail menu dedicated to martinis, it is no surprise that the espresso martini, mixed with house-infused vodka and espresso, is the perfect blend.

Related: 9 Hudson Valley Lobster Rolls to Make Your Summer Scrumptious