Find Unique Easter Treats at These Hudson Valley Sweet Shops

Do you remember the sweet sensation of waking up on Easter knowing that a basket full of goodies awaited? This year, whether you’re making custom baskets for your children or in the mood to treat yourself, skip the grocery store options and head to Hudson Valley shops instead. With the utter abundance of chocolatiers and sweet shops in the region, there are so many ways to craft a one-of-a-kind Easter experience.

Beacon, Fishkill

Family-owned and -operated since 1922, Alps was founded in Beacon by chocolatier Peter Charkalis. Visit the original location on Beacon’s Main Street, or hop on over to the Fishkill location for the same chocolate goodies. For Easter, shop from eight different kinds of adorable chocolate bunnies, foiled eggs, jelly beans, foiled pansies, and gummy bunnies, or grab the Easter gift box for a little of everything.

Poughkeepsie

If you’re on the hunt for something other than chocolate eggs and bunnies for Easter treats, step inside Amanda’s Macaron Shoppe in Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village. The sweet shop specializes in French macarons for all occasions, with rotating flavors that will blow your mind. For Easter, grab spring options like carrot cake cheesecake, lemon poppy, banana cream, or coconut caramel, or check out the Easter edition Glow Box, which comes with a dozen macarons of your choosing in a themed spring gift box that glows with LED lights when opened.

Wallkill

It’s all in the name at this Orange County chocolate shop. From assorted chocolates to seasonal delights, Hudson Valley Chocolates has been dishing out sweet bites since the early 2000s, courtesy of French-American chocolatier Stephanie Glaisek. Browse unique chocolate bunny flavors like cookies and cream, caramel and pecan, or classic solid milk chocolate for Easter, with fun extras that lean into spring like giant chocolate eggs and toasted coconut bark.

Saugerties, New Paltz, Rhinebeck

At three popular locations around the Hudson Valley, Krause’s Chocolates dishes up seasonal classics in time for spring. Shop around for just about any type of chocolate egg, including chocolate walnut fudge, chocolate coconut, and chocolate peanut butter fudge flavors, as well as crispy milk chocolate eggs, sour gummy bunnies, and chocolate-dipped peeps. If you’d rather take the hassle out of putting your own baskets together, get Krause’s Easter basket, which comes with all your favorite sweets like foil-wrapped eggs, jelly beans, marshmallow peeps, a chocolate bunny, and more.

New Paltz

If you’ve permanently gone vegan (or ever tried to), you know that chocolate is by far one of the hardest things to give up. Luckily, Lagusta’s Luscious in New Paltz has you covered with fully vegan, fair trade, and organic Easter treats. Think English cream eggs, raspberry white chocolate bunnies, and foil-wrapped peanut butter eggs. Pro tip: Whatever you get, be sure to pick up a few extras for yourself while you’re at it.

Haverstraw

Come Easter, this 120-plus-year-old Haverstraw sweet shop is known to have lines trail out the door and onto Main Street for a sample of its famous seasonal offerings. Here, chocolate bunnies come in a variety of sizes, and foil-wrapped milk chocolate eggs are a colorful addition to any basket. Looking for a one-and-done solution? Lucas Candies does pre-made baskets so pretty you *almost* won’t want to open them up and sample every single one of the Easter treats.

Rhinebeck

Head to this celebrity-owned mainstay in Dutchess County for just about any holiday of the year. Samuel’s Sweet Shop keeps its shelves stocked with themed candies, chocolates, and traditional sweets for every celebration, and Easter is certainly no exception. Go big with the deluxe Easter sampler, which includes 10 different sweets from homemade Easter bark to dark chocolate-dipped peeps to fruity jelly beans, or opt for “Everybunny’s Easter Favorites,” which comes with salted caramel robin eggs, Jordan almonds, a solid milk chocolate bunny, and a few sweet surprises.

