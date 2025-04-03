11 Spots for Festive Easter Eats in the Hudson Valley

Spring is a wonderful time in the Hudson Valley. Home gardens come alive with colorful flowers, local wildlife re-emerges from hibernation, and the warmer weather encourages endless hiking and other outdoor jaunts.

After being cooped up all winter, who wants to slave away in the kitchen for an Easter meal? Skip the stress and reserve a spot at one of these holiday brunches or dinners for dine-in or takeout instead. With gourmet fare and farm-to-table eats galore, the plastic grass is greener at these Hudson Valley hotspots.

Easter brunch seatings at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m.

Middletown

Not only can you enjoy an Easter brunch buffet at The Barn, but all tickets also include a photo with the Easter Bunny. Stop by the waffle bar to top your warm treat with syrup, Nutella, fresh fruit, and more. Then, enjoy mini pancakes, fruit, croissants, and bagels, or build your own omelet. A pizza shop and butcher block offer savory breakfast options, while a Taste of Italy table and Under the Sea selections round out the lunch choices. Adults eat for $59, children ages four to 10 for $29, and children three and under for free.

Easter dinner

White Plains

This Westchester steakhouse is a prime choice for carnivores to dine out on Easter, with a menu of tantalizing proteins and sides to match. Kick off your meal with colossal shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque, or jumbo lump crab cakes, then chow down on a rack of lamb, filet mignon, or chicken parm. A seat at the table costs $119.95 per diner, and the Easter bunny will be available from 12-5 p.m. for photos with the little ones.

Easter brunch, 9:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Easter dinner, 2-8 p.m.

Newburgh

Blu Pointe has you and the family covered on Easter Sunday. Instead of getting tired cooking all morning, stop by for the special brunch to enjoy all the fare the restaurant has to offer. The mid-morning menu features a roasted lamb carving station and more Easter favorites. Stick around at the waterfront restaurant for dinner, which includes chef’s specials like crispy artichokes, braised lamb shank, Chilean sea bass, and lemon meringue cake.

Easter buffet, 10:30 a.m.

Montgomery

Savor plate after plate of breakfast and lunch buffet food like brown sugar-glazed ham, roasted turkey, leg of lamb, cheesecake, panna cotta, parfaits, and other assorted goodies. The Easter offerings are all the more impressive when paired with a glass of vino from the wine list. What’s more, the winery can accommodate larger parties, making it a great option for big groups to dine out. The buffet costs $55 for adults and $22 for kids 12 and under.

Easter buffet, 12-4 p.m.

Poughkeepsie

Celebrate Easter with the whole family at this elegant restaurant with perfect views of the Hudson River. An Easter buffet awaits guests with delicacies like slow-roasted prime rib, roasted leg of lamb, and honey-baked country ham. As for small bites, The Grandview will provide unlimited shrimp cocktails in addition to offering a variety of soups, salads, and sides. Adults can choose to eat Easter classics or pick a gourmet dish such as chicken Madeira, Tuscan salmon, or eggplant rollatini. Don’t be afraid to bring the kids along, since the Poughkeepsie hotspot has a buffet filled with chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese just for the little ones. When you start to get full, you can choose from one of the 14 desserts offered.

Easter brunch, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hopewell Junction

Mill Creek Caterers offers a little something for the whole family with its breakfast, lunch, and “little lambs” buffet stations. For breakfast, pile your plate high with scrambled eggs, French toast, potatoes, bacon, sausage, donuts, fruit, and more. As for lunch, the pickings include leg of lamb, London broil, eggplant rollatini, and salmon. The little ones can look forward to all the chicken nuggets, French fries, and macaroni and cheese they can eat, followed by a trip to the dessert bar. What’s more, the Easter bunny will be in attendance for family photos. Reservations are required, and the feast is priced at $55 for adults and $27 for kids.

Easter brunch, 12-2 p.m.

Pine Island

Easter comes early at Pasta D’oro at the Jolly Onion this year, with a festive brunch buffet on April 13. Enjoy bottomless mimosas, corn beef hash, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage, while little ones can dine on chicken fingers, fries, mac and cheese, and pasta. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance, and adults eat for $45 and kids for $25. An Easter egg hunt rounds out the fun for the kids.

Easter brunch, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Easter dinner, 1:15–7 p.m.

Poughkeepsie

Dining at Shadows is a Hudson Valley tradition everyone should experience. Poughkeepsie’s waterfront eatery is an ideal spot for Sunday brunch or dinner, and especially an over-the-top Easter spread. A mouthwatering brunch buffet includes everything from eggs to pasta to a carving station, while the dinner menu tempts with all the classics: bourbon-glazed pork loin, rack of lamb, steak, shrimp cocktail, seared scallops, salmon, chicken, and Maine lobster. For lighter appetizers, try the crab cakes, burrata, corn chowder, or Caesar salad. Don’t worry, there is plenty for dessert, too! Pick from a variety of dessert menu options such as honey and vanilla crème brulée, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate cheesecake.

Easter brunch, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Goshen

Check all your boxes this Easter at The Stagecoach Inn. Of course, there is the matter of mealtime; at $85 for adults and $30 for kids, brunch is a flavor-packed assemblage of breakfast and lunch delights like French toast, avocado toast, ham and cheese quiche, pan-seared branzino, cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, and more. After sufficiently stuffing your face, enjoy lemon sorbet, tiramisu, chocolate mousse, and tres leches cake.

Easter brunch, 10 a.m.

Sloatsburg

Served outdoors on the heated porch, this special Easter brunch takes place in the garden at The Cantina at Valley Rock Inn. Gather friends and family to toast to spring as you enjoy a three-course, prix-fixe brunch menu that includes crab cakes, bacon and cheddar quiche, lobster roll, smoked salmon, French toast, braised and shredded lamb, asparagus frittata, Basque-style cheesecake, and carrot cake. Brunch is $95 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under.

Easter brunch, 12:30 p.m.

Montgomery

The Easter Bunny, brunch, and an egg hunt all come together at The Venue at Winding Hills Golf Course for an exciting Sunday on April 20. For $48 for adults and $22 for children, dine on starters like breakfast pastries, bagels, charcuterie, fresh fruit, and shrimp cocktail, then enjoy entrees like waffles, honey-glazed ham, seasonal frittatas, French toast, applewood-smoked bacon, and more. Hit up the dessert table afterward for sweet bites.

