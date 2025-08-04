All the Must-Try Food at the Dutchess County Fair

County fair season is well underway in the Hudson Valley, and the highly anticipated Dutchess County Fair is just around the corner. New York’s second largest county fair behind the Erie County Fair, the annual event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Rhinebeck every August. Since its inception in 1842, the fair has grown from a small spectacle to a week-long festival with rides, games, vendors, contests, and plenty of fried fare to sample. Make sure to bookmark these must-try foods ahead of this year’s Dutchess County Fair, which runs from August 19-24.

Apple Fries

While apples are a Hudson Valley staple in the fall, they’re also the base of many great fair foods. Whether coated in caramel or thinly sliced and fried, the snappy fruit goes well with just about anything. Stop by the Apple Fries concession for sweet and savory versions of the chips along with Jolly Rancher slushies and other fun beverages.

Cream Puffs

Taste Budd’s Café is Red Hook’s resident sweet shop, but the bakery goes mobile for the Dutchess County Fair. For a light, airy, and creamy handheld treat, grab a few of the famous fair-exclusive cream puffs (and browse the café’s other delightful desserts while in the area).

Dutchess County Fair Pale Ale

Although not exactly a food, Mill House Brewing Company serves its Dutchess County Fair Pale Ale each year at the Rhinebeck event. The exclusive craft beer of the fair, you can find this ale on tap at various locations around the fairgrounds and at Mill House only during the week of the fair.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

The Brussels Boys make each and every regional festival delicious with deep-fried Brussels sprouts. Before you turn your nose up at this infamous vegetable, give these sprouts a chance. They’re coated in a zesty garlic aioli that’s simply to die for.

Griff’s Loaded Onion

If you’re the kind of person who goes to Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse just for the massive fried onion appetizer, this must-try food is for you. Griff’s Loaded Onion is a classic fried onion topped with melted cheddar, sour cream, crumbled bacon, and chives.

Holy Cannoli Donut

Courtesy of Cousin Vinnie’s Concessions, an Ulster County-based food truck, the Holy Cannoli Donut is another sweet cream-filled concoction that you won’t want to miss at the fair. If that’s not enough, the concession stand also offers larger-than-life donuts that will require both hands to eat.

Kielbasa Taco

Janek’s Meat Market is the legendary sandwich and meats shop behind the kielbasa taco. Crispy and stuffed with Polish sausage and plenty of sauerkraut, this taco is unlike anything you’ve tried before.

The Pickled Pig Pizza

We’ve heard all the arguments about pineapple on pizza, but how about pickles? Gillette’s Pizza and Lemonade might just change your mind about this controversial topping with its Pickled Pig Pizza. The cheesy base is topped with ranch dressing, mounds of shredded mozzarella, kosher dill pickle chips, and real bacon.

