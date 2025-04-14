Where to Find Dubai Chocolate Treats in the Hudson Valley

Maybe you’ve heard of Dubai chocolate, or maybe you haven’t, but these Hudson Valley sweet shops and cafes definitely have the treat on their radar. Popularized on social media last year, the original Dubai chocolate consists of a chocolate bar with a filling made of kadayif, or shredded phyllo pastry dough, and pistachio. While some of these local spots craft the usual chocolate bar version, others experiment with the flavors in other treats ranging from croissants to coffee.

Poughkeepsie

At Adams Fairacre Farms’ Poughkeepsie location, Dutchess County locals can enjoy two over-the-top treats for a limited time. Go for the plain chocolate-covered strawberries cup for melty chocolate over fresh berries or level up with the Dubai version to indulge in fresh strawberries topped with chocolate, pistachios, and shredded phyllo. The treats are currently only available at the Poughkeepsie store, but they might pop up at other Adams locations in the future.

Baldwin Place, Chappaqua, Purchase, Somers

This popular Westchester café leans into creative specials as the seasons change. On the spring specials menu, Bobo’s Café packs a punch with its Dubai Brew – chocolate-flavored cold brew coffee with a pistachio-flavored soft foam top. Available at all four (soon to be five – look out Yorktown!) locations, this caffeinated beverage is a must-try.

Wallkill

Even though Hudson Valley Chocolates is currently focused on Easter treats from chocolate rabbits to peeps, the Wallkill sweet shop still makes time for homemade Dubai chocolate bars. Available for a limited time, the treat consists of a milk chocolate shell stuffed with pistachio, toasted shredded phyllo, tahini, white chocolate, and a thin layer of dark chocolate to seal it all off.

Beacon

New to Beacon’s Main Street, Lore’s Café is your new cozy neighborhood favorite for specialty coffee, handcrafted teas, and sweet and savory bites. This café leans into the trend with Dubai chocolate croissants stuffed with rich melted chocolate and pistachio cream.

Wappingers Falls

Quincy’s is your classic candy shop, stocking nostalgic sweets as well as viral candies. Located in Wappingers Falls, the shop sells the classic Dubai chocolate bar, crafted by The Cake Boutique in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. The bar’s five ounces of milk chocolate are stuffed with pistachio and shredded phyllo and topped with an artistic splatter of white chocolate.

Nanuet

While Robin’s Creamery is big on other trends like matcha, boba, and gelato, the dessert shop would be remiss to not lean into Dubai chocolate, too. Not only does this Rockland spot stock the classic chocolate bar, but its also creates Dubai chocolate brownies and the viral strawberry cups topped with melted chocolate and pistachio cream for the ultimate sweetness overload, all in one place.

