Dine With Your Pup at These Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

When it comes to finding a dog-friendly restaurant during a day out and about, the search can be more of a challenge than you might think. To make it easier, bookmark this list so it’s easy to pull up the next time hunger strikes while you have your pet in tow. Your stomach will thank you, and Fido will be happy to tag along.

Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.

97 Abeel St, Kingston

845.339.1550

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armadillo (@armadillokingston)

- Advertisement -

A past Best of Hudson Valley pick for “Best Place to Eat With a Pet,” Armadillo has been a Kingston fixture for more than 30 years. Salvador Castillo, who was previously Armadillo’s chef for over two decades, has taken over as owner of the restaurant. The eatery’s Southwest menu is full of popular dishes like chicken tostadas and steak fajitas, but the real deal is on Thursdays, when the eatery serves $5 house frozen margs all night long, while Sunday means half-priced margs.

1 Depot Sq, Cold Spring

845.265.5000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kronicles_of_kangaroo

Just a short walk from the Cold Spring Metro-North train station, this unique restaurant served as a train depot from 1893 to 1954. Now, Cold Spring Depot is a thriving restaurant with Hudson River views, a cozy interior, and a sunny patio for post-hike meals. Dogs are welcome (and encouraged) to hang out while you dine on wings, burgers, salads, and fish and chips while sipping on a craft beer.

1097 Main St, Fishkill

845.440.7747

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dutchess Biercafe🇧🇪🍽🍻 (@thedutchessbiercafe)

For Belgian-inspired eats in Dutchess County, The Dutchess Biercafe is the place to dine. After all, it was only a few years ago that Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and now fiancé Olympic snowboarder Shaun White were caught dining at the establishment with their own pup. Order the loaded everything pretzel rings for the table, then make sure to browse the extensive burger list for egg-topped and spice-glazed specialties.

48 Main St, Warwick

845.987.8200

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fetch Bar & Grill 🐾 (@fetch.warwick)

- Advertisement -

Probably the first place that comes to mind when thinking about places to dine with your pooch, Fetch is so dog-friendly that the entire restaurant is designed after man’s best friend. Painted portraits of pooches adorn the walls, as do photos of diners’ pets. Fundraisers for animal welfare organizations are a regular occurrence. At dinner, get your pick of the litter with mouthwatering entrées like pan-seared Cajun salmon and filet mignon sandwiches. After, be sure to try one of the mixed drinks, otherwise known as The Mutts.

6 Old Forge Rd, Woodstock

845.679.3600

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adopt Bowie (@adoptafosternyc)

Right in the heart of historic Woodstock lies Garden Cafe, a place that bursts with love, community, and good food. Everyone is welcome, and that includes Fido. The cafe’s ingredients are 100-percent organic and GMO-free. Owner Lea Haas strives to make food that is fresh, high-quality, and supportive of local producers. Order the spinach basil pesto pasta that comes with a side of simple salad and garlic bread or, for a heartier dish, try the black and white peppercorn-crusted tofu with polenta and sauteed greens.

6000 Main St, Tannersville

518.589.6101

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River & Ranger | Destination Dingo’s (@riv.and.range)

This eclectic eatery serves breakfast all day and offers plenty of lunch options as well. Tropical and colorful paintings adorn the walls so, as customers walk in, they are immersed in an environment that screams summer. Be sure to try one of the fruit and vegetable juice combos like citrus tonic, an orange and lemon juice blend with garlic, olive oil, and cayenne, or grapefruit cooler, a refreshing mixture of grapefruit juice, blueberries, and mint. The café offers dog-friendly outdoor seating.

27 South Water St, Newburgh

845.565.7467

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Shop (@thepizzashop)

Dinner at the Pizza Shop means a river view and a four-legged friend to keep you company. Go big with the Meatster (pepperoni, smoked ham, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella-provolone blend), or keep it simple with the balanced classic tomato. Our favorite is Garden Veggie, a colorful pie with zucchini, peppers, roasted red onion, and mushrooms. Tons of Italian staples are also available here, with ice cream to take with you on your way out the door.

200 North St, Kingston

845.514.4853

With breathtaking views of the Hudson and cuisine that’s made from local ingredients, the River Pavilion will not disappoint in scenery or food. Whether it’s date night, an elevated night out with friends, or quality time with Fido, you will leave satisfied. Try one of the wood-fired pizzas like the heirloom margherita or white clam Napoli or, if you’re in a seafood mood, order the New England lobster roll. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended at this dog-friendly restaurant.

6367 Mill St, Rhinebeck

845.876.5232

Barbecue with your four-legged friend seated alongside you? That’s precisely what you can get at Smoky Rock BBQ in Rhinebeck. The dog-friendly restaurant’s patio is an ideal spot for dining with your pet, and the menu is yap-worthy, too. Fido would approve of an order of the Ultimate BBQ Burger or brisket sandwich alongside a cold brew to wash it all down. After all, a meal for you means your pup can enjoy an entrée from the doggy menu, which features puppy-friendly meat (think turkey, pork steaks, and organic duck liver) that’s made without spices and roasted in the oven. In other words, you’ll both be saying “Yum!”

96 West Bridge St, Catskill

518.303.1270

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue🐾🎀🐾 (@peak_a_blue)

More than just a restaurant, Subversive Malting & Brewing prides itself on producing its own in-house malts using the traditional practice of floor malting. Subversive centers its eatery around the local charm of the Hudson Valley, and the beer is no exception, as it is 100-percent sourced from the foot of the Catskills. Try one of the Subversive smash burgers like the bacon barbecue or, for a lighter meal, opt for the Greek salad. Furry friends are allowed out on the restaurant’s well-lit patio as well as under the heated tents.

6426 Montgomery St, Rhinebeck

845.876.3330

Located in a bewitching 200-plus-year-old church in the center of town, chef and owner Josh Kroner turns out global dishes like a Caribbean-inspired tempeh bowl with queso frito and sauteed kale, grilled chicken breast with Meyer lemon beurre blanc, and grilled organic King salmon with cilantro lime pesto. There are substitutions for those with dietary restrictions, as well as dining options depending on your budget and mood: white linen cloths in the dining room; casual, light fare at Red Bistro; or the dog-friendly patio to people-watch.

Related: Where to Sip Espresso Martinis in the Hudson Valley