Dave the Butcher Is a Specialty Market and Café in Beacon

Although the name might steer you in the wrong direction, Dave the Butcher is so much more than just a butcher in Beacon. Owned by the husband-and-wife team David and Melissa Mountain, the new Main Street destination offers a specialty market and café menu that are made possible thanks to the efforts of local farmers, great cooks, neighborhood camaraderie, and the happy couple, of course.

While the Beacon-based operation only recently opened on July 4 of this year, David has a longstanding relationship with the culinary industry. From bartending and dishwashing to cooking and butchering, he has served in pretty much every restaurant role over his 20-year career. Something about meat in particular struck a chord with the new eatery’s co-owner, who is a classically trained whole-animal butcher, charcutier, and salumiere. Before starting his own operation with Melissa, David worked at James Beard-nominated and Michelin-starred restaurants throughout Brooklyn and New York.

As for Melissa, she has been in the industry for many years herself, although mainly in event producing roles. Her skills contributed seamlessly to the user experience of Dave the Butcher, and to the couple’s previous catering company from which the new Beacon eatery evolved.

When the couple realized that their home in Brooklyn felt less like the place they moved to years ago, they decided to relocate to Beacon. “We were at Long Dock Park one day and we looked around and saw people like us enjoying the river, and it was the right mix of diversity and appreciation for the things we love — arts, nature, life itself — and we said, ‘Let’s do it,’” says the couple.

Inspired as much by their travels as they were by the Hudson Valley community, the Mountains opened Dave the Butcher to bring community and culture together in one place. With an elegant backyard space, an accessible menu, and locally sourced meats and produce, the Main Street destination seeks to bring a feeling of connectedness to the neighborhood, all while also providing a place to sit and have a small bite or full meal.

Whether you’re in the mood for a sandwich or some sausages to take home, the full-scale market and butchery has it in stock. Dave the Butcher is committed to whole-animal butchery with pasture-raised animals from New York-based Grassland Farms, Gibson Family Farm, and La Belle Farm. The couple also runs the café at Dia Beacon, where the Basque tuna salad is a bestseller and an homage to the bounty of the Hudson Valley (namely its tomatoes).

For the Mountains, Dave the Butcher was made by community, for community. “This wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for Jamie McGlinchey at NoN Studio, who turned this room into a warm and inviting place. My brother, Dan Mountain of Dan Mountain Millwork and Design, put his blood sweat and tears into building all our millwork, and the room itself is a beautiful place because of both of their visions,” says David.

The Main Street eatery has proven to be a hit since its very opening, with a line out the door filled with new faces. Overall, the couple just want it to be a place that amounts to more. “We want to be to Beacon something more than a market or cafe; we want to be a room of requirement, a place to have a bridal shower or get the hard-to-find vinegar. We want to be a place of comfort and joy, a step away from reality where for at least a few minutes, [where] the air was less thick and the day a little easier,” they explain. “Oh, and a place for really good food.”

Dave the Butcher is located at 232 Main Street in Beacon.

