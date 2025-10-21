Book These Date Night Spots for Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Craving an intimate dinner with your partner this Hudson Valley Restaurant Week? Thankfully, the region is stocked with upscale destinations that are perfect for sharing a bottle of wine with your loved one. Dress up for a romantic dinner for two at one of these date night spots from October 27 through November 9 to enjoy prix-fixe menus and candlelit ambiance.

Poughkeepsie

“Uncork the good times” at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie. The Cannon Street eatery is big on great wines and even better bites in a moody atmosphere. For dinner this Restaurant Week, order the seasonal grazing board to share, then think small bites like baked brie, endive boats, and a hummus platter, and entrees like primavera, meat and potatoes, and green curry. Don’t forget to browse the award-winning wine selection to pair with your meal.

Bedford

French cuisine finds a comfortable home at La Crémaillère in Bedford. Stationed in a 1750 white clapboard farmhouse, the charming French country restaurant specializes in the classics. If you’re dining at this date night spot this Restaurant Week, start your meal off with appetizers like roasted butternut squash velouté, cheese souffle, or aromatic salad, then dig into main courses like filet of skate fish, chicken ballotine, and beef bourguignon. For dessert, check out the chocolate or Grand Marnier souffle or assortment of ice cream to end things on a sweet note.

Newburgh

More than just a romantic dining spot, Lakeview House in Newburgh also offers dinner with a view of the Hudson River. The waterfront restaurant features a wide selection of seafood, with Hudson Valley Restaurant Week offerings like grilled octopus, Portuguese clams, French onion soup, grilled marinated skirt steak, pistachio crusted codfish, chicken pot pie, and slow-roasted wild boar stroganoff. For dessert, the mudpie, pumpkin cheesecake, and Grand Marnier custard are all delicious dishes.

West Nyack

For a sizzling good time in Rockland County this Restaurant Week, head to Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse with your spouse. With all the rich and delectable flavors of Brazil, Picanha offers a unique dining experience in an elegant atmosphere. Hit the gourmet salad bar before ordering hot sides dishes like beef rice, pinto beans, sweet potatoes, Brazilian-style braised beef, fried banana, and mashes potatoes, and finally digging into the main course meats like top sirloin, roasted beef, garlic chicken, leg of lamb, pork loin, and more.

Fishkill

With neighborhood charm in Fishkill, Tattoria Locanda serves fine southern Italian cuisine in a brick-walled dining room. Sit down at this date night spot to enjoy an ambiance of candlelit tables, white tablecloths, and wine bottle-covered walls. Restaurant Week at this locale promises antipasti; soup; pasta like penne alla vodka, meat lasagna, lobster ravioli, and gnocchi; and proteins like fish, chicken, veal, and eggplant.

