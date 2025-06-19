Crumbl Brings Freshly Baked Cookies to Poughkeepsie

Do you have an insatiable sweet tooth? Whether you’re in need of a midday pick-me-up or a late-night bite, Crumbl Cookies is the solution to your craving. Now, Hudson Valley locals don’t have to travel far to enjoy freshly baked cookies, as the franchise is setting up shop in Poughkeepsie’s South Road Crossing Plaza. Following a grand opening on June 20, the Dutchess County destination will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to serve sweet treats Monday through Saturday.

Founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the nation. The popular cookie franchise is comprised of 1,100 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. This week, Poughkeepsie joins the many cities and towns that are home to a Crumbl shop.

Located in the South Road Crossing Plaza, Crumbl Poughkeepsie is owned by Sagar and Parin Gandhi. “As the first-ever location in the area, we’re proud to join the vibrant community here at South Road Crossing Plaza, right in the heart of town,” say the Gandhis. Equidistant from neighboring schools like Marist University and Vassar College and the Dutchess County towns of Fishkill and Wappinger, the new location hopes to bring the community together over a shared love of delicious cookies.

“Whether you’re a longtime local, a Vassar or Marist student, or just passing through on Route 9, we invite you to stop by and experience our warm, fresh, rotating menu of cookies — baked fresh in our open-concept kitchen, six days a week,” say the Gandhis.

The options at Crumbl are endless and rotating weekly so there is always something for everyone. Select a single, four-pack, six-pack, or 12-pack, and stuff the iconic pink Crumbl box with cookie flavors like chocolate toffee cake, wedding cake, peanut butter cup, semi-sweet chocolate chunk, and cinnamon roll – to name a few. Not feeling like a full cookie? Browse the mini desserts for smaller sizes of the same beloved flavors.

All cookies and non-cookie desserts are made in-house using real eggs, butter, sugar, flour, and house-made jams. Crumbl also offers some bottled beverages and other sweets, including this week’s berry trifle cake cup made with vanilla cake, vanilla pudding, and mixed berry jam. For the full lineup of flavors weekly, head to Crumbl’s website or social media every Sunday evening.

In Dutchess County, Crumbl will open at 8 a.m. on June 20 for its grand opening, offering free chocolate chip cookies to all customers for the celebration.

Crumbl Cookies is located at 2623 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

