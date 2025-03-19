Where to Enjoy Sweet and Savory Crepes in the Hudson Valley

Sure, pancakes and waffles are delicious breakfast options – especially with Hudson Valley-made syrup, but it would be a mistake to put crepes on the backburner (and we do mean that literally). A versatile and comforting French food, the thin, pancake-like dish can be served with fillings ranging from fresh fruit and sugar to mushrooms and Gruyère. In the Hudson Valley, crepes are easy to come by in all their forms at these local eateries.

Mahopac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Organic Kitchen (@brooklynorganickitchen)

- Advertisement -

A haven in Putnam County for fresh and local eats and traditional vegan treats, Brooklyn Organic Kitchen serves up a loaded crepe menu. All crepes are organic, with sweet options like organic blueberry lemon, organic bananas foster, and Nutella Baby, which comes with Nutella, strawberry, bananas, and espresso. There are also savory versions like bacon, egg, and cheese and chicken and waffles. Try the Crepe Bisou for something really special with portobello mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese, balsamic fig glaze, and poached eggs.

Hudson

Led by renowned chef Shaina Loew-Banayan, Café Mutton is a small neighborhood restaurant that offers creative seasonal dishes with an emphasis on animal products. Stop by for brunch to experience snail omelets, potato and mackerel soup, country pates, and crepes, of course. This Hudson locale keeps the dish simple with really good butter and maple syrup.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lannie’s Kitchen (@lannieskitchen)

In Kingston’s downtown historic district, Dolce is an ideal breakfast and lunch spot that crafts sweet and savory crepes that can even be made gluten-free and vegan. Savory flavors like mushroom, spinach, and goat cheese or smoked salmon are exciting new takes on the dish, while sweet flavors like stewed cinnamon apple, almond butter and banana, and homemade caramel branch out from the norm.

Mount Kisco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hungry Pilot | Food Blogger (@foodieflightz)

Known for its charming and funky aesthetic in Mount Kisco, Little Crepe Street serves an assortment of crepes, along with salads, soups, and coffee. The options here are endless and borrow from international cuisine with combinations like chicken tikka masala, prosciutto provolone, and Tex Mex chicken. Classic sweet dishes feature fillings like jam and sugar; marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate; and dulce de leche.

Saugerties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohana Café (@ohanacafeny)

- Advertisement -

This Saugerties restaurant offers a menu unlike anything else in the Hudson Valley, with dishes inspired by Hawaiian cuisine. With full menu sections dedicated to sweet and savory crepes, Ohana Café dishes out flavors like Aloha Berry, with lemon cream and seasonal berries; Hazel Maii, with Nutella and bananas; Nova Scotia, with dill-infused cream cheese and lox; and Kuleke Brie, with turkey, brie, apples, and cranberry compote, just to name a few.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Crêpes (@royalcrepesbeacon)

One of the Hudson Valley’s most well-known creperies, Royal Crepes is a Main Street staple in Beacon. With sweet and savory crepes, burek, Balkan stews, and more, this locale is somewhat of a European melting pot when it comes to food. A dozen sweet options include everything from mixed berry to cinnamon bun, while breakfast crepes stuffed with turkey, eggs, cheese, sausage, grilled vegetables, and more make it a full meal.

Related: These Hudson Valley Diners Serve up Scrumptious Comfort Food