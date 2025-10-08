Subscribe
Coach Coffee Shop Opens at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

In Orange County, the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets get an upgrade with the newly opened Coach Coffee Shop.

coach coffee shop
Photos courtesy of POMME Creative

As you probably know, the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley are already a prime day trip spot with over 250 luxury outlet stores to shop, but the destination just got a new attraction ahead of the holiday shopping season. Located just outside the Coach store, the Coach Coffee Shop is a standalone kiosk inspired by a classic New York City corner store. The new coffee store, which opened this past weekend on October 4, seeks to bring bold flavor, playful energy, and a touch of urban charm to the Orange County shopping center.

coach coffee shop

The Woodbury Common coffee shop is Coach’s fourth of its kind to open and the first in the state. Since the global fashion house’s founding in New York in 1941, the brand has focused on crafting a community that champions the courage to live authentically, all the while inspired by the spirit of its hometown of New York City. The Coach Coffee Shop, then, stays true to the brand’s core mission and marks the latest step in Coach’s growing hospitality offerings.

In Woodbury, the new coffee shop features a space curated with a charming vintage aesthetic designed by Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers. The kiosk is brought to life with outdoor seating that encourages visitors to relax and recharge after shopping and whimsical design elements that feature Lil Miss Jo, Coach Coffee Shop’s beloved coffee cup mascot, who appears on signage, cups, and exclusive merchandise.

As for the menu, the shop offers a selection of food and beverage items like the Coach coffee blend, matcha lattes, cappuccinos, iced teas, lemonades, classic pastries, and special treats like the Tabby Cake and Lil Miss Jo Shortbread Cookie. The shop also serves up specialty flavors of soft serve ice cream and seasonal drinks developed by Coach’s in-house research and development team that will rotate throughout the year.

Open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Coach Coffee Shop is located at 303 Red Apple Court Space (adjacent to the Coach store) in the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

