Chef Scott Conant Brings Casual Dining to Resorts World Newburgh

When celebrity chef Scott Conant decided to open his latest venture at Resorts World in Newburgh, the choice came down to a simple equation: a strong existing partnership and the right opportunity. “We have a great relationship with Resorts World Hudson Valley in the Catskills,” Conant explains, “and we’re excited about the expansion that may or may not happen in Queens with them, as well.”

The partnership needed something different this time—something casual that would resonate with casino-goers looking for satisfying, approachable fare. “They needed something kind of casual, and so we put a menu together and built a kitchen with them,” Conant says. The result? A menu centered on American comfort classics: burgers, fried chicken, barbecue, and hearty sandwiches. Conant is thrilled about how it came out. “The food seems to resonate with people,” he says.

- Advertisement -

A Departure From Fine Dining

For those familiar with Conant’s Resorts World Catskills location—Cellaio, an Italian steakhouse with a significantly higher check average—The Kitchen represents a complete departure. This is uncharted territory for the chef known for elevated Italian cuisine at restaurants like Scarpetta. “It’s completely different. This is much more casual,” he notes. “A casual restaurant with burgers is unlike any restaurant I’ve done before.”

The casual approach extends to ingredient sourcing as well. While Conant’s restaurants typically work closely with local purveyors, The Kitchen’s focus on burgers and fried chicken means less emphasis on hyperlocal sourcing. “We always use local purveyors. But again, it’s a really casual concept,” he explains. “We’re not leaning deep into farmers and stuff like that.”

Leading the Kitchen: Chef Niko Rittgers

At the helm of The Kitchen is Chef Niko Rittgers, whom Conant praises effusively for his hands-on leadership style. “What I love about him is he’s taking the lead and leaning in on a daily basis, trying to identify what’s moving and what’s not, what changes we need to make,” Conant says.

Rittgers’ approach goes beyond the kitchen line. “He walks into the dining room and he’s taking orders. If there’s some kind of guest issue, he’s front and center, taking the lead. And I really appreciate that,” Conant adds. It’s this commitment to both culinary excellence and guest experience that Conant sees as essential, especially in a high-volume casino environment.

The Unique Casino Setting

Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of The Kitchen is its location—literally in the middle of the casino floor. “It’s right in the middle of a slots casino,” Conant laughs. “It comes with its own soundtrack—literal bells and whistles, flashing lights.”

The atmosphere is exactly what you’d expect from a casino setting, complete with all the ambient energy that entails. But for Conant, the mission remains unchanged: “Like every restaurant we do, we’re just trying to make people happy.”

When asked about his favorite menu item, Conant doesn’t hesitate: the fried chicken with Calabrian chili honey. “I might be a little bit biased,” he admits, “but it is really good. It makes me happy.”

- Advertisement -

What’s Next

After a couple of months in operation, Conant and his team are already analyzing data and preparing menu adjustments. “What we’re really looking at is what’s selling, what’s not. What we found is that burgers seem to be the big push, and we weren’t necessarily intending that,” he reveals. The response? “I think we’re going to tweak the menu, go a little deeper into some burgers and make some fancy burgers and stuff like that.”

Other hits include the ice cream floats—”some boozy, some not”—that have become popular with guests.

To elevate operations further, Conant has partnered with Lowder-Tascarella Hospitality (LTH), a hospitality group whose principals previously operated Eleven Madison Park and the NoMad hotels. “We’re working closely with them in operations to work on the bar program and just work with the team to elevate the service standards,” he explains. The group’s owner, Jeff Tascarella, has history with Conant—he opened Scarpetta in New York as Conant’s opening general manager.

For now, the focus remains on refinement and responsiveness. “Everyone seems to like the food thus far,” Conant says. “We’re just getting better, and that’s what we’re doing.”

In an era where celebrity chefs often chase Michelin stars and Instagram moments, there’s something refreshing about Conant’s approach to The Kitchen: meet people where they are, give them food that makes them happy, and keep improving every day. Sometimes the best cuisine is simply good food, served well, in the moment people want it most.

The Kitchen by Scott Conant

1401 NY-300, Newburgh

Website

Related: Paradox Brewery Acquires Woodstock Brewing to Expand the Brand