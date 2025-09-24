This Catskill Cocktail Bar Is One of the Best in America

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to awards, especially on the culinary front. From Wine Spectator recognition for the region’s growing list of restaurants with impressive wine programs to James Beard Award semifinalists in multiple categories, it’s all about food and drink in the Hudson Valley. In fact, that’s why so many people – including the writers and staff at Esquire – travel up north from the metropolitan area to enjoy all that the region has to offer.

This summer, the men’s lifestyle magazine sought out to compile a list of the 15 best bars in America, and the publication certainly delivered. The project was born out of a need to answer one simple question: Where do you go for a drink when the world’s giving you the blues?

For some Esquire writers, the resolution to this query lies in Missoula, Montana, where a historic 1917 honky tonk houses pool tables and live bands, or in Charlotte, North Carolina, where jazz and Afro-Caribbean beats create the perfect evening ambiance. But, of the three New York-based bars that made the 2025 list, one of them lies right here in the Hudson Valley. Can you guess which one?

It’s Hemlock in Catskill!

Food writer, fermentation pioneer, and Hudson Valley local Peter Barrett ranks this Greene County gem among the best in America. “I wanted somewhere with character, a place where I could unwind and converse and sip drinks that satisfied me cerebrally and viscerally,” writes Barrett. After embarking on a Goldilocks-esque journey to find his perfect hangout, Barrett stumbled upon Hemlock.

“For the first time in my quest, I forgot why I was there and was just there: deep in conversation, sipping excellent drinks,” says Barrett. Recommended to him by a knowledgeable friend, Hemlock, as it turns out, is your favorite bar’s favorite bar.

Located on Main Street (as any great locale is), Hemlock opened in late spring of 2023 to bring cocktails and community to Catskill. Owner Adam Minegar is big on food pop-ups by local chefs and eateries and other special events that support local businesses – all in a cozy atmosphere. At this Catskill cocktail bar, patrons can order a margarita, a pineapple daiquiri, or a Black Manhattan and go to town on a basket of fries or pretzels with pimento cheese.

“Hemlock’s great achievement is that it exists to create space for you,” says Barrett.

Hemlock is located at 394 Main Street in Catskill.

