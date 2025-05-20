CASA Mexican Kitchen Offers a Taste of Tradition in Fishkill

Since opening its doors on April 17 for a soft launch, CASA Mexican Kitchen has quickly become a standout in the local dining scene. What was once the Seasons Restaurant, an ’80s-style grill, has been reimagined into an inviting space in Fishkill with around 100 seats that reflects the vivid colors and textures of authentic Mexican culture.

Co-owner Denisse Lopez, originally from Sonora, Mexico, brings her culture and warmth to the heart of CASA Mexican Kitchen. She moved to the United States in 2020 to start a new life with her husband and co-owner, Christopher Chavez, whose background in the restaurant industry is rooted in years of experience with family-run establishments. Lopez grew up around food, cooking alongside her family and learning the flavors of her home. She also studied business in college, which she now applies to help run the restaurant she and Chavez built together. At CASA, she and Chavez bring a fusion of traditional recipes, modern flair, and hospitality to CASA Mexican Kitchen.

“I’ve always loved food because of my mom and grandma. Even in high school, I was cooking for my friends. It’s just something that brings me joy,” Lopez shares. Chavez, meanwhile, brings his energy to the bar, where he crafts innovative cocktails and connects with customers. “He loves being social, and I focus more on the kitchen. That’s how we balance each other out.”

Crafting a welcoming space

You may have heard the saying, “Mi casa es tu casa.” At CASA Mexican Kitchen, this isn’t just a phrase—it’s the heart of everything they do. More than a greeting, it’s a philosophy rooted in warmth, generosity, and belonging. CASA was born from a desire to share not just food, but a feeling, a place where memories are made, cultures are honored, and everyone feels like they belong. Whether you’re a first-time guest or a familiar face, walking through the doors of CASA feels like being welcomed into someone’s home, where the food is made with love and the atmosphere is full of heart.

“It’s something my mom always said growing up,” says Lopez. “We want people to feel like they’re not just coming to a restaurant, [but] they’re coming into our home, sitting at our table, and sharing food like family.”

From the cozy layout to the thoughtful decor, every detail is meant to welcome guests with warmth and authenticity. The space is lively yet relaxed, filled with rich colors, handcrafted accents, and touches of Mexican heritage throughout. Even the bathrooms, tiled with handpicked materials imported from Mexico, reflect the same care and cultural pride woven into the rest of the restaurant. It’s all part of the experience both Lopez and Chavez envisioned, one in which guests feel at ease, connected, and truly cared for.

Flavorful fare

CASA’s menu offers a unique blend of traditional Mexican staples and innovative dishes. From the homemade flour tortillas that accompany their sizzling fajitas to the vibrant ceviche that bursts with fresh citrus and spice, each plate reflects a deep homage to Mexican culinary roots while adding a modern twist. Signature dishes like the Aguachile de ribeye — which is marinated in lime, garlic, and Sonoran spices — draw a direct line to Lopez’s home state and offer guests a taste of northern Mexico’s bold flavors. The restaurant also features a variety of tacos, enchiladas, salads, and fish dishes that are thoughtfully crafted with locally sourced ingredients to ensure both freshness and a deep connection to the Hudson Valley.

The drink menu is also carefully curated, balancing bold and playful flavors with authentic Mexican inspiration. Cocktails like the Te Quila Mucho and La Yaquesita, a mezcal-based drink infused with hibiscus, lime, agave, and orange juice, reflect a creative approach to classic drinks. CASA also offers mocktails tailored for guests who want to enjoy the vibrant flavors of Mexico in a refreshing, alcohol-free way.

CASA Mexican Kitchen partners with local suppliers, receiving weekly deliveries to keep the kitchen stocked with high-quality ingredients. By blending authentic Mexican staples with the Hudson Valley’s fresh produce, the restaurant creates dishes that stay true to tradition while celebrating local flavors. Its commitment to authenticity is highlighted by sourcing corn tortillas from a trusted manufacturer in nearby Hopewell Junction, while the soft, warm flour tortillas are made fresh daily in-house, ensuring every bite honors the roots of Mexican cuisine.

Inside the kitchen, both Lopez and Chavez cultivate a team built on dignity and care. With 16 to 17 staff members, every employee is trained not just in service, but in the values CASA holds dear: respect, hospitality, and joy.

“Not everyone who comes through our doors knows these dishes,” Lopez notes. “But we explain, we share the story, we want people to feel comfortable and at home.” It’s this spirit to connect across cultures that makes CASA Mexican Kitchen more than just a new spot to eat. It’s a place to gather, celebrate, and, of course, slow down and savor every moment.

A bright future for CASA Mexican Kitchen

Even in its early days, CASA has become a beloved part of the Hudson Valley dining scene, Lopez emphasizes. The community has responded with open arms, with guests returning, not only for the Mexican cuisine, but for the feeling the kitchen brings.

Looking ahead, Lopez and Chavez are excited to continue growing CASA Mexican Kitchen. While still in its early stages, plans are already underway to open a patio space, which will add up to 50 seats, allowing guests to enjoy dining outside during the warmer months. CASA also plans to host a grand opening event this summer. On top of that, the owners to incorporate even more regional produce and specialty items as the seasons change. With a growing interest in beverages, they hope to introduce a curated selection of wines from Mexico, showcasing the country’s rich wine regions to complement their evolving menu.

Their vision for CASA extends beyond Fishkill; while they’re focused on nurturing their current location, they are hopeful that in the future, they can grow their restaurant into multiple locations throughout the Hudson Valley, continuing to share their authentic, heartfelt approach to Mexican cuisine with more communities.

“This is just the beginning,” Lopez shares. “We’ve put our heart into this place, and we want people to feel that every time they walk through the door.”

CASA Mexican Kitchen is open seven days a week, ready to serve guests with the warmth and soul of Mexico. Operating from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, the restaurant extends its hours until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Whether you’re craving handmade tortillas, a smoky cocktail, or just a warm welcome, CASA is ready to make you feel right at home. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Casa Mexican Kitchen

1545 NY-52, Fishkill

