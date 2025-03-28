Your Guide to the Sweetest Carrot Cake in the Hudson Valley

From wedding cakes to just because sweet treats, the bakeries of the Hudson Valley stock some of the most crave-worthy carrot cakes and cupcakes around that are perfect for your Easter and spring celebrations.

Carrot cake is believed to have originated sometime in the Middle Ages, as sugars were expensive and scarce at the time. To get around this, many used carrots as a substitute to the sweetener. The story of carrot cake also has a 19th-century French connection involving a tale in which a French king commissioned a chef to make a dessert similar to pumpkin pie, substituting carrot and a few other ingredients. Then, there are also ties to Switzerland, which featured carrots over chocolate in cake as a healthier alternative to prevent cavities in children.



Regardless of which origin story strikes your fancy, there’s no denying the carrot cake desserts of the Hudson Valley are downright delicious. Here’s where to find the sweet treats locally.

379 S Riverside Ave, Croton-on-Hudson; 914.862.0874

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baked by Susan (@bakedbysusan)

- Advertisement -

A repeat Best of Westchester winner for its handmade and old-fashioned baked goods made daily, Baked by Susan is a Croton-on-Hudson mainstay. Try the carrot cake with cream cheese frosting for a classic, or the gluten-free and vegan cake for a treat that suits all dietary restrictions.

40 S Main St, New City; 845.499.2929

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caked Up!🧁 (@cakedupcafe)

This New City hotspot has so many flavors available that the best question to ask is “What doesn’t it offer?” Unsurprisingly, carrot cake makes an appearance on the lineup, and it comes in cupcake and classic cake form. No matter which format makes your taste buds sing, you’ll adore savoring the moist cake paired with ultra-indulgent cream cheese buttercream.

1004 Main St, Fishkill; 845.202.7281

What began as a home bakery focusing on baked goods served “on a stick” has blossomed into Fishkill’s The Cakery, home to decadent desserts and flavors galore. Order a four-inch, six-inch, eight-inch, or 10-inch carrot cake with cream cheese filling and 50/50 cream cheese and vanilla buttercream icing with buttercream carrots, with or without walnuts.

- Advertisement -

257 Liberty St, Newburgh; 845.633.8900

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Cheesecake (@hudson_valley_cheesecake)

Handmade artisan cheesecakes? Now, imagine a creamy carrot cake cheesecake…it’s a yes for us! Hudson Valley Cheesecake’s carrot cake cheesecake is chock-full of carrots and spices and topped with fresh cream with cinnamon, walnuts, and raisins. Alternatively, try the carrot cake cupcake with Biscoff buttercream for a springtime classic.

1258 Rock Hill Rd, Accord; 845.626.2762

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxine’s Catering (@maxines_catering)

This one goes out to folks looking for custom-order wedding cakes or special occasion cakes and desserts. Maxine’s Catering & Bittersweet Bakers aims to help make client visions come to life. If you choose the carrot cake flavor for your special event cake, look forward to notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cardamon, and allspice throughout each slice.

10 Charles Colman Blvd, Pawling; 845.855.3707

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIANA EATS EVERYTHING! (@tianaeatseverything)

In southern Dutchess County, McKinney and Doyle serves fine foods out of its dining room, but the real must-visit is the next-door corner bakery. Located within a 120-year-old brick building, the bakery serves sweets ranging from cakes to pies to tarts and beyond. An absolute staple at the bakery, a slice of the classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting is the belly-busting dessert you need this spring.

105 Tinker St, Woodstock; 845.684.5898

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @overlookbakery

All of Overlook Bakery’s treats and desserts are made from scratch and baked in-house right in Woodstock. Carrots, raisins, and toasted walnuts—oh my! Oh, and don’t forget about the cream cheese frosting. When you’re picking up your cake, be sure to order locally roasted Heavy Feather coffee and espresso drinks to go.

2586-2600 South Rd #5, Poughkeepsie; 845.473.5220

The Pastry Garden has been around since 1984, starting as a family business. The bakery has been a top choice of sweet treat enthusiasts in the region and is a repeat Best of Hudson Valley winner. If you’re looking for a moist treat no matter the season, try The Pastry Garden’s carrot cake or carrot cupcakes filled and iced with walnut cream cheese. P.S. If you really love the treats, consider ordering a custom carrot cake for your wedding or other special occasion.

“The recipe is 40 years old and from an old German baker that I worked with when I was 23 years old, and we’ve never changed it,” shares Stephanie “Steph” Principe, owner of The Pastry Garden. “[It’s] more moist than the average carrot cake because a carrot cake can sometimes be dry.”

6036 Main St, Tannersville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANDAKEN BAKE (@shandakenbake)

Shandaken Bake’s olive oil carrot cake is a gourmet riff on the beloved classic. The recipe is made with golden raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, then topped with Meyer lemon cream cheese frosting. While the bakery is closed until April 17 for spring break, it opens up just in time for Easter in the Valley.

Related: Tempered Chocolates in Hopewell Junction Is a Family Affair