Carmel Creamery Brings Handcrafted Ice Cream to Pawling

With all the heat waves and high temperatures that the region has been facing this summer, ice cream is a necessity. Luckily, there is no shortage of destinations to source creamy, frozen treats – and the list is ever expanding. In Putnam County, Carmel Creamery opened its lakeside destination in 2023 to serve small-batch, handcrafted ice cream to the Carmel community. Now, only two years later, the sweet shop has become such a hit that it’s expanding to Dutchess County with a new location in Pawling.

Truly family-owned and -operated, Carmel Creamery is run by Bruce and Megan Petty, with help from their kids Norman Morey, Jacoby Petty, and Sawyer Petty. While the Pettys haven’t always been invested in the ice cream business, they are longtime workers in the food and beverage industry, previously owning Reverie Coffee and Craft Beer in Patterson. For Bruce, he spent decades cooking in and managing kitchens throughout the region, while Megan has a background in communications and advertising, which has been essential in growing the Carmel brand.

Though residents of Dover, the Pettys chose the Carmel location for their business because it used to house Ice Cream Studio 105, a different homemade ice cream shop, and was already equipped with everything the family needed to get started on their sweet vision. Aside from the convenient location, the allure of Lake Carmel’s charming community was a factor in the decision.

With the new Pawling shop, the Pettys will be able to work closer to home in the quaint little village. “We noticed that many of our loyal customers have been traveling south from towns as far north as Amenia just to enjoy our ice cream—so we’re thrilled to bring them a spot that’s more convenient,” says Megan. Because “Carmel” is a big part of the brand’s name, the new sweet shop will be called Carmel Creamery at Pawling.

Just like the Putnam County location, the Pawling shop will be open year-round to bring the community small-batch, artisanal ice cream. At Carmel Creamery, all flavors are made using fresh, local dairy from Hudson Valley Fresh, as well as all-natural ingredients. From inventive creations like lavender and honey and ginger beer Reese’s cup to classic scoops like rocky road and cookies and cream, the menu is constantly rotating so each visit offers new options. The shop even dishes out gluten-free, vegan, and alcohol-infused varieties of ice cream, so there is something for everyone.

Aside from ice cream, Carmel Creamery also offers a full espresso bar with Reverie Coffee, fresh-squeezed lemonade, fruit smoothies, house-made apple cider donuts (in the fall), and more sweet treats that change with the seasons. In the winter, the shop even dishes out an ice cream advent calendar with 12 days of new flavors to try. If you’d rather sample a new flavor every month, sign up for the Pint Club to taste limited releases and retired flavors.

While Carmel Creamery at Pawling has been in the works since February, the Pettys are currently still in the buildout phase but are aiming to open as soon as possible. The couple is expecting a new baby at the end of August, so the Pawling shop has a projected opening date of the first or second week of September.

“We believe the simple things are often the best,” says Megan. “Whether you’re out with friends, family, or the whole crew, we’re excited to be a place where everyone can enjoy a treat and a good time—afternoon or evening!”

Carmel Creamery is located at 105 Towners Road in Carmel and at 3 Memorial Avenue in Pawling.

