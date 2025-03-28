Canoe Hill Is a Hyperlocal Mainstay Eatery in Millbrook

At the end of a little wood-paneled alleyway on Millbrook’s main artery is Canoe Hill, a seasonally-inspired, locally motivated eatery. Just inside, you’ll find the bar, alive with conversation between locals and wanderers ordering classic, coupe glass cocktails, toasty Old Fashioneds, or zippy sips like an Aperol Spritz. If bar stools aren’t your scene, just keep walking through – this lake house-like hub’s nooks and crannies are lined with oak bistro tables set for a proper dinner, too. Now, the Dutchess County restaurant is breaking into the midday rush with its new lunch service program.

Canoe Hill originally opened in December of 2016 under owner Michael DelGrosso, a Pennsylvania native turned Brooklynite turned Valley transplant who was raised in a food savvy-family. “My knowledge of cooking comes from watching and listening to my grandmothers, my dad, everyone,” says DelGrosso. “It’s just what we did; we cooked and entertained.”

DelGrosso earned his official industry stripes working in several New York City restaurants throughout Brooklyn and the West Village – notably Via Carota, which he helped chef Jody Williams open in 2014. Following his stint in the city, DelGrosso moved to the Valley and stumbled upon the current Canoe Hill location, which was more or less an empty space at the time. He got to work immediately, designing all elements of the eatery himself. From the cream-colored wood stove and vintage school chalkboard to the iron stools, windows, and light fixtures, DelGrosso sourced every detail from antique stores along the New England coast.

As for the bar, DelGrosso built it from a single piece of wood sourced from a man in the Catskills, while its stools are custom-made by an Amish carpenter back in his Central Pennsylvanian hometown. DelGrosso brought Canoe Hill to life step by step to create a hyperlocal restaurant that serves seasonal eats, crisp cocktails, and oysters on the half shell. The eatery’s moniker emerged from Canoe Hill Road, a winding route he used to take into Millbrook’s small locale. “I wanted some kind of connection with the town,” notes DelGrosso.

But perhaps a connection to the land speaks louder than just the restaurant’s title. Unlike most establishments, DelGrosso steers Canoe Hill away from falling under the murky, pop-culture category of “farm-to-table.” Whenever possible, he instead relies on the food around him to speak for itself on an ever-changing seasonal menu. (You know it’s fresh when there’s no freezer or microwave in the kitchen.)

For happy hour, bar bites like oysters, olives, trout rillettes, hummus, shrimp cocktail, and burrata are always in rotation, and evening diners can expect dishes like kale Caesar salad, chicken liver parfait, oyster chowder, Calabrian pepper roasted half chicken, Hanger steak, and more for dinner service, although the menu often changes to include fresh ingredients daily. A fan favorite, Canoe Hill’s cheeseburger always stays on the menu so that diners can cash in on the Monday night $19 burger and beer special.

With the addition of midday service at the Millbrook restaurant, Canoe Hill will now be open from 12 to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, on top of its normal dinner hours. The lunch menu features light fare that bridges the gap between bar bites and dinner, changing frequently with familiar small plates, salads, and some new sandwiches. Think roasted chicken salad, roasted pork, and grilled cheeses, all with a classic Canoe Hill local twist.

Canoe Hill is located at 3264 Franklin Avenue in Millbrook.

