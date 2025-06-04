Grab Brunch at These Hudson Valley Restaurants Near Train Stations

With the warmer weather upon us, there is so much to do in the Hudson Valley – from day trips to scenic hikes to swimming spots. As you traverse the region, make life easier by using Amtrak routes or Metro-North’s public transportation on the Harlem, Hudson, or Port Jervis line to avoid traffic, spend less on gas, and get to your destination quicker. If you’re looking to get around earlier in the day, make a pitstop at these station-side eateries to fill up on brunch so that you don’t board your train hungry.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beacon Bread Co. (@beaconbreadcompany)

- Advertisement -

Located a few streets from Beacon’s train station, Beacon Bread Company has been proudly serving the community since 2014. From freshly baked breads to homecooked meals, this is the ultimate spot for brunch during a day trip around the popular Dutchess County town. Stop in for a quick quiche or croissant, or make it a meal with the breakfast platter, which comes with two eggs, home fries, toast, and house-made jam. If you’re a spice lover, the bang bang chicken sandwich is a favorite.

Pleasantville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Tour 🥯☕️🍽️😃 (@amals.bagel.tour)

This Westchester mainstay has been in operation since 1995 in Croton and Pleasantville. If you find yourself on the Harlem line, check out this coffee shop near the Pleasantville station for delicious drinks and quick bites. For seasonal specials, sip on the Black Cow shaken espresso for a brown sugar rush or the Dubai Calf Whip for pistachio and chocolate flavors. Grab a bagel, apple turnover, or pecan sticky bun to bring with you on the train when you’re in a rush.

Chappaqua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚆𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝙵𝚘𝚘𝚍 𝚂𝚕𝚞𝚝 (@westchesterfoodslut)

With three New York locations in the lower Hudson Valley (soon-to-be four with a new Yorktown spot), Bobo’s Café’s Chappaqua spot could not be more convenient when it’s time for brunch. Whether you’re pulling into the station in your car or on the train, Bobo’s is likely the first thing you’ll see. Located steps from the station’s platform, this brunch spot truly has it all. The Number One is a must-try for anyone new to the eatery, but the smoothie bowls, avocado toasts, and homemade baked goods are all out of this world.

Cold Spring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virg And Some Food (@diaryofahungrygirl)

Built in 1893 to serve both train passengers and freight companies, the Cold Spring Depot served as an active train station until 1954. Now, the venue houses a restaurant and garden for dining, drinks, and parties right near Metro-North’s Cold Spring station. On your way to Breakneck Ridge or any other hikes in the Hudson Highlands, grab a table for extravagant burgers and salads that will fuel you up for your day.

- Advertisement -

Croton Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Creek (@thecreekny)

Within walking distance of the Croton Falls station’s platform, The Creek is a delicious spot for lunch and dinner, but Sunday brunch at the eatery is something special. Come by on the weekend for huevos rancheros, French toast, omelets, streak and eggs, and breakfast burritos. If eggs Benedict is your breakfast favorite, choose from three different types at the northern Westchester spot.

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Essie’s Restaurant (@essiesrestaurantpk)

Metro-North’s Hudson line ends in Poughkeepsie, which is positively packed with day trip activities, from live music to the Walkway Over the Hudson. Right up the road from the station is Essie’s Restaurant, an elegant yet casual American dining experience. Brunch here is unlike anything you’re used to, with options like jambalaya croquettes, jerk ribs, BEC grits, and red corn Belgian waffles.

Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitty’s (@kittyshudsonny)

If you’re heading up north on the Amtrack, Hudson is a can’t-miss stop for shopping, dining, and good vibes. The vibrant riverside town is just bursting with culinary options, from French fare to wine bars to Balkan eats, but the brunch scene is especially unique. Located right next to the Hudson station, Kitty’s doubles as a restaurant and market, offering something new to chew through and through. Sit down for an egg and cheese sandwich with sauerkraut and breakfast aioli on a sesame bun; egg-on-rice with kosho, chili oil, radish-carrot-ginger pickle, sesame seed, and cilantro; or corn pancakes topped with whipped butter, syrup, and house-made preserves.

Irvington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flour Power Bakery NY (@flourpowerny)

A newer spot in the area, Ludy Café pours your morning coffee every day of the week, with quick bites to go with it. Head to the brunch café before boarding your train in Irvington for Americanos, cappuccinos, lattes, and baked items like chocolate chip banana loaf, blueberry scones, spinach and feta croissants, and breakfast sandwiches that are perfect on the go.

Pawling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀ｍｃｋｉｎｎｅｙ ａｎｄ ｄｏｙｌｅ ⠀⠀ (@mckinneyanddoyle)

Who knew an award-winning restaurant would be within walking distance of the Pawling train station? Sit down at McKinney & Doyle for an unforgettable meal, whether you’re dining in the a.m. or afternoon. Start off with a freshly squeezed juice, then make your way into one of the many omelet, frittata, and Benedict options. On your way out, stop next door at the restaurant’s bakery for a coconut, carrot, or mousse cake, among other amazing goodies.

White Plains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Horse by David Burke White Plains (@redhorsebydb_whiteplains)

Although Red Horse by David Burke is not exactly a stone’s throw from the White Plains station, the eatery is too good to pass up. Sunday’s brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it’s no simple affair. Order bread service and clothesline bacon for the table to start with, then dig into the very berry Dutch baby pancake, lobster dumplings, Korean fried chicken and waffles, or bison short rib hash to fill up.

Sloatsburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Vero (@clean_green_mama)

In Rockland County, the Valley Rock Inn & Mountain Club is big on dining, especially for brunch. Before catching your train on the Port Jervis line at the Sloatsburg station, head outside to the resort’s Valley Rock Cantina for huevos rancheros, smoked salmon and avocado tartine, and cinnamon and sugar-coated French toast — and don’t forget to add some thick-cut, maple-glazed bacon on the side.

Related: The Piggy Bank Brings a New Concept to a Familiar Space in Beacon