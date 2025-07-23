Try Top Vino at These Boutique Wine Shops in the Hudson Valley

What’s not to love about a visit to a boutique wine shop? In the Hudson Valley, these vino-centric storefronts are all about curated selections, with bottles that run the gamut from hyperlocal or international to hard-to-find and organic. In other words, no matter what type of wine you like to sip, chances are you’ll find something to enjoy at these shops.

180 Main Street, Beacon

At this Hudson Valley wine shop, you can find a selection of natural wines that are biodynamic, organic, and sustainably produced. In addition to plenty of classics, keep an eye out for robust collections of orange or skin-fermented wines, rosé, port, and other eclectic options. The shop also carries spirits, ciders, and sake that feature local ingredients. With a commitment to small-scale producers, Artisan Wine Shop carries Treasury Cider out of Fishkill Farms and Brooklyn Cider House ciders from Twin Star Orchards.

286 Main Street, Cold Spring

At Blacksmith Wines, you could drink anything from vintage wine to something more modern and experimental. The vintage wines are separated by their age and range, from the 1950s to the 2010s. The collection of wine is purchased from wholesalers, distributors, and private wine collectors from across the world. Specifically, Blacksmith carries French, Spanish, Italian, German, and Australian wines. Of course, the shop has a robust domestic selection as well.

5059 US Highway 209, Accord

On the corner of Route 209 and Main overlooking the Rondout Creek, this modest house is home to a selection of trendy wines, including orange and sparkling varieties (beyond your usual prosecco). When you stop in, you might even be greeted by one of the feline “shop attendants.”

18 Westage Drive, Fishkill

This boutique is open seven days a week and offers curbside pickup for a convenient way to get a curated collection of wines, spirits, and ciders. However, if you go inside, you will experience the 15-foot apple tree with a tap system that produces fresh hard cider. The tap offers 13 different hard ciders with flavors that vary by the season. Of course, this Dutchess County shop offers an ample selection of Hudson Valley and New York State wines. Whether you are looking for a local spirit or a trendy drink like orange, natural, or Pet Nat wines, you can find it here.

380 Main Street, Beacon

Dirty Bacchus likes to think of itself as a sort of farm stand for wine; every bottle the shop stocks is low-intervention, sustainable, and vegan. Explore the world one variety at a time with natural glou-glou wines (low alcohol and very drinkable), rosés, and Pet Nats from right here in New York to summer favorites from Germany and Austria.

50 Hudson Avenue, Peekskill

Dylan’s Wine Cellar boasts a vast assortment of natural and organic artisanal wines. In addition to carrying wine from all over the world, it also curates a selection of New York craft wines and spirits. Peruse the collection of 90-plus rated wines, which includes legendary bottles of Barolo, Chianti Classico, Brunello, Bordeaux, and many others. In addition, the shop stocks 17 different liquors in its boutique, ranging from gin to single malt whiskey and bitters.

82 Main Street, Cold Spring

Behind the simple white brick façade of this shop is an interior chock-full of handcrafted wines. In front of an ever-changing chalk mural, fairly priced wines sit on handmade shelves accompanied by tags with flavor profiles, descriptions of how they’re made, and more to help simplify the buying process. Bonus: if you live in the surrounding areas of Philipstown, Putnam Valley, and Beacon, The Local Winers’ Club (which is free to join) will give you 10 percent off all your Flowercup purchases.

60 South Front Street, Hudson

This shop carries a wide array of grape varietals and styles (including organic wines), with price points to accommodate both a casual night in or a special occasion dinner. If you frequent Hudson, get in on the membership program, which includes two to four bottles per month, $10 off at Kitty’s each month, 10 percent off all events at the shop, and members-only products.

341 Warren Street, Hudson

Established in 2004, this boutique offers wines from around the world. Every week, Hudson Valley Wine Merchants has a special menu of featured wines for the week, which can be found on the website’s homepage. The featured wines are a curated menu of reds, whites, oranges, and rosés. The shop also offers spirits such as mezcal, gin, tequila, and rum.

65 Broadway, Kingston

With a vast selection of wines that are organic, natural, and made in micro batches by small producers, this little corner shop in the Rondout is the spot for out-of-the-ordinary bottles. Not sure where to start? Order a one-time curated case of six to 12 bottles of reds, whites, rosés, and orange wines—and you might just discover a new favorite.

5 North Clover Street, Poughkeepsie

The newest wine shop in the region, Little Sister recently opened its doors to the Dutchess County community. For this Poughkeepsie stop, blending in with the city’s rich history was important, which is why the team behind it chose a 125-year-old storefront to set up shop. The destination stocks wines for all budgets, with a whole rack dedicated to bottles that are $20 and under. Reds, whites, Pet Nats, and orange wines are all on the shelves here.

34 Reed Street, Coxsackie

This bright blue storefront is hard to miss—and good thing, because its super affordable wines from local and independent producers are worth the stop. With bottles ranging from $15 to over $100 and spanning classic reds and whites to unique fortified varieties, there’s something for everyone on the neatly labeled shelves. If you don’t have a specific type in mind, be sure to talk to the owners—they’ll gladly help you choose.

920 Route 82, Ancram

Located inside West Taghkanic’s historic Miller’s Tavern, Taconic Wine and Liquor is open seven days a week in Columbia County. The focus at this shop is to fill the shelves with the most exciting, interesting, and valued bottles that fit the vibe of the cozy space. Join the wine club at this boutique wine shop to receive fun benefits and first access to in-store events and tastings.

