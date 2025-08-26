These Hudson Valley Bubble Tea Shops Are Bursting With Boba

Have you ever tried bubble tea? After first popping up in Taiwan in the ‘80s, bubble tea is now one of the most popular drinks worldwide, let alone the Hudson Valley. As for what it is, the drink combines various types of teas with tapioca pearls, known as “boba,” which are produced from tapioca starch passed through a sieve under pressure. With every slurp from a jumbo straw, sippers are guaranteed a smooth and chewy surprise.

Unlike other drinks, bubble tea doesn’t have one distinct flavor. Milk tea, a favorite throughout Southeast Asia, is a concoction of rich black tea and condensed milk that pleases foodies with its aesthetic contrast of milk and dark tapioca balls. Oftentimes, boba marinates in a sweet caramel or honey syrup to heighten its flavor.

With tea bases like black, jasmine, and oolong plus fruit mix-ins like mango, lychee, and passionfruit, the combinations are seemingly endless. Depending upon where you go, add-ins like “popping boba” (with bursting, flavored juice in every bite) and jelly offer more flair. The highly customizable nature is arguably the best feature of bubble tea, since it means each visit to a Hudson Valley bubble tea shop is an entirely novel experience.

Beacon

Try this: sunshine pineapple juice tea

You don’t have to travel all the way to Hawaii to grab fresh poke and bubble tea in the Hudson Valley thanks to this Beacon hotspot. All ingredients at Asahi are fresh, as customers can taste in the sushi rolls and build-your-own poke bowls. The passionfruit tea at this spot is made with rainbow jelly, while the milk teas stick to classic tapioca boba. Distinct flavors like Blue Galaxy, kumquat lemon, and aloe grapefruit keep things interesting.

Kingston, New Paltz

Try this: passionfruit juice tea

Vegans and Asian fusion lovers unite! Crazy Bowls, an Asian-Mexican staple in Kingston and New Paltz, brought bubble tea to its menu when owner Jenny Yeung noticed a lack of the drink in Ulster County. The staff brews black and green teas daily and concocts its simple syrup in-house. Yeung even took bubble tea training classes to bring the best possible taste to the county. Inside both storefronts, customers can make their own unique combinations, such as the ever-so-popular strawberry cream milk tea with yogurt popping bubbles.

Newburgh

Try this: Oreo milk tea

Whether you’re in the mood for a matcha, an energy drink, or a bubble tea, Justea in Newburgh has you covered. At this tea-focused hotspot, even the coffee-based drinks are made with tapioca pearls. While the taro milk tea is a bright purple treat, the Strawberry Sweetheart is a favorite for its strawberry boba and heart-shaped fruit jelly. Yet, nothing beats the Oreo milk tea, which is made with a hot fudge drizzle.

Cold Spring, Mahopac

Try this: tropical fruit tea with lychee coconut

This Putnam County gem believes in the power of tea to nourish the body — but there’s always room for a little fun and customization. Made with organic, hand-picked teas, the bubble tea at Rowseelee ranges from fruit tea to slush tea, with plenty of seasonal specialties. Keep it classic with the black sugar milk tea, or go crazy with mandarin lemon aloe vera or green apple lychee.

Albany

Try this: cherry rose milk tea

A sweet little spot, Short and Stout makes a mean bubble tea. Bases range between milk tea with black tapioca pearls and fresh tea with rainbow jelly and tapioca pearls. The shop goes crazy on the flavor front, listing everything from lavender and coconut to berries and cream on the menu. For a serious treat, the bubble tea sundaes, a.k.a. milk tea mixed with sweet extras like toffee caramel and cookies and cream, are a must for any Hudson Valley sweet tooth.

Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck

Try this: Sakura rose milk tea

With an original location in Rhinebeck, Tea Fresh recently expanded to bring bubble tea to Poughkeepsie. Conveniently located near Marist University, the second location offers all the same beloved teas as its upper Dutchess County counterpart. Popular flavors include brown sugar boba and Thai milk tea, while the Sakura rose milk tea is a must-try. In the fall, this brand even dishes out an entire menu dedicated to pumpkin, with drinks like pumpkin spice milk tea, masala chai milk tea, and cinnamon spice tea.

Poughkeepsie

Try this: honeydew milk tea

Calling all bubble tea enthusiasts! This Poughkeepsie Plaza joint serves up over 35 flavors and 20 different types of boba, so there’s no room for disappointment. Made by tea lovers for tea lovers, Tea Talk beverages are all about creativity and customization. Dip your toes into the special menu, which is full of boba experiments that replicate flavors like Fruit Loops, cinnamon buns, and pumpkin pie. Also check out the themed menus for concoctions with references to anime shows, Disney princesses, and more.

Thai Golden

Carmel

Try this: watermelon bubble tea

Thai Golden has been pumping out milk- and tea-based concoctions since 2008. The Carmel staff cooks up a fresh batch (sometimes two) of tapioca balls every day to ensure that each slurp is as smooth and chewy as the next. When you walk in, head left straight to the cafe counter to order a sweet bubble tea to-go, or grab a seat in the dining room to order a tea to enjoy alongside curry, fried rice, and pad Thai. Flavors like taro, coconut, watermelon, lychee, passionfruit, and mango pair perfectly with tapioca boba, popping boba, or fruit jelly.

New Windsor, Wappingers Falls

Try this: cappuccino milk tea

Toppings might be a Hudson Valley go-to for customizable fro-yo, but its sweet selection of bubble tea is just as much of a reason to visit its locations in New Windsor and Wappingers Falls. Taro, a purple-hued root vegetable, is the most popular flavor here, although it’s far from the only one. In fact, the sweet spot stocks a variety of milk and fruit teas in flavors ranging from almond, banana, and matcha to honeydew and pineapple. Whether you opt for the classic boba or fruity poppers, you’ll walk away with a refreshing drink that’s just as fun to look at as it is to sip.

Poughkeepsie

Try this: horchata milk tea

More than 10 years ago, the owners of Twisted Soul sought to introduce a new concept to Poughkeepsie. With a lack of bubble tea in the area, they knew bringing the drink to customers would steal their hearts and souls. Nowadays, the Arlington mainstay offers over two dozen tea flavors — a majority with jasmine green bases— to ensure that visitors can mix it up with every visit. Whether you’re feeling fruity or adventurous, you’re bound to slurp with a smile. Pro tip: Pair the milk boba with Twisted Soul’s signature Argentinian-style empanadas for a lunch made in heaven.

