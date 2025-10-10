Big Bear Burgers Serves Drive-Through Eats in Greenwood Lake

Does anything hit the spot quite like a classic burger? Putnam County has Red Rooster and Ulster and Dutchess Counties have Moonburger, but what about Orange County? Now, Greenwood Lake just got its own drive-through burger joint only steps from the shore. Coined Big Bear Burgers, the eatery, founded by radio co-host Ryan Sampson of The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 Channel, opened over Labor Day weekend of this year.

The burger joint offers both drive-through and walk-up services for those hunting down the perfect meal on the go and for lake visitors craving good food with scenic waterfront views. As a Greenwood Lake resident himself, Sampson had his eye on the location for a long time since it was the one of the only drive-through businesses in town. “There are no hamburger drive-through restaurants in close proximity to the village,” says Sampson. So, once the property hit the market, Sampson was quick to buy and put his plan for Big Bear Burgers into action.

- Advertisement -

Like most Hudson Valley towns, bear sightings are fairly common in the Greenwood Lake community, and thus the eatery’s name was established. “The bears here always felt to me like an unofficial mascot or community symbol. [The name is] a nod to the creatures we see so frequently sorting through our trash cans,” says Sampson.

Along with a genuine necessity for a restaurant of its kind, Big Bear Burgers was born out of Sampson’s love for the cuisine. “I am a huge smashburger fan, and it’s easy to find one when I’m working in the city, but in a place like Greenwood Lake, they were much harder to come by,” he says. What better spot for a hometown smashburger spot than lakeside?

Filling a hole in the village’s culinary options, Big Bear Burgers makes all its smashburgers with Pat LeFrieda blend patties, American cheese, and Martin’s potato rolls in an effort to stick to the classics. “It’s a premium smashburger, but the menu is also simple, affordable, and accessible for everybody,” says Sampson.

While the menu at the lakeside locale is mainly focused on smashburgers and crinkle-cut fries, Big Bear Burgers also whips up a variety of hot dogs and onion rings for the full drive-through experience. As far as bestsellers go, the Big Bear Burger and Dumpster Burger are at the top of the list, boasting toppings like American cheese, jalapenos, grilled onions, Bear Sauce, pickles, and Dumpster Sauce, while other delicious combinations feature cheese whiz, crinkle fries (yes, on the burger), barbecue sauce, and bacon.

On the side, Big Bear Burgers brings it home with the Dancing Bear Fries, in keeping with the region’s love of the Grateful Dead. A new take on disco fries, the potato-based side dish features crinkle fries topped with cheese whiz and beef gravy. Other great picks are the Den Fries (also available in spicy), with chopped beef, bacon, and cheese whiz; the Garden Fries, with rosemary, garlic, and extra-virgin olive oil; and the beer-battered onion rings. Sauces range from Bear Sauce, which is a creamy spicy buffalo, to Cub Sauce, a creamy garlicky mustard. Did we mention everything on the menu is under $10?

“The hottest restaurant trends don’t have to be exclusive to big cities; instead of needing to travel to find a good smashburger, I want to bring them to Greenwood Lake,” says Sampson.

Big Bear Burgers is located at 1155 Route 17A in Greenwood Lake.

Related: Where to Get Brunch This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week