These Are the Best Summer Treats to Try in the Hudson Valley

It’s summer in the Valley again, which means we just released out Best of Hudson Valley issue this July announcing the 2025 winners of the prestigious title. The warm weather also means that you’re probably on the hunt for ice cream shops, refreshing beverages, and more to get you through the heat – and we have you covered. We weeded out the spots to find the best summer treats in the region, courtesy of our Best of Hudson Valley winners, of course.

Best of Booze

Planning a summer barbecue? Come prepared with a four-pack of farm-fresh cocktails from Liquid Fables. The Beacon-based brand is Hudson Valley through and through, with unique flavors like lemon and mint, blueberry and basil, bourbon sweet tea lemonade, and strawberry mule.

If you’re craving tacos this season, Hudson Taco should be number one on your list. Located on the river in Newburgh, the Orange County institution is also a Best of Hudson Valley winner for best tacos, but we’re focused on the frozen drinks and margaritas. Order the frozen watermelon margarita or the Crystals and Coconuts for a personal sip, or grab a pitcher of rosé sangria for the table.

In Poughkeepsie, Zeus Brewing Company has a unique rooftop bar that’s perfect for happy hour or Friday night fun. Take the elevator up to enjoy sweeping views of the Hudson River as you sip a house cocktail like the Spicy Boi Margarita or the Blueberry Bliss.

Best of Frozen Treats

Maybe you just finished a run on the Walkway Over the Hudson or a hike at the Mohonk Preserve and are in the mood for a healthy breakfast to refuel – that’s where Chakra Bowls comes into play. With locations in Poughkeepsie and Gardiner, the brand is this year’s winner for best acai bowls and smoothies thanks to endless options of colorful fruit combinations and superfood toppings.

Ice cream is cool, but something about gelato just feels so chic. For the best in the region, head to Spettro in Poughkeepsie. The Italian gastropub specializes in pasta and pizza, but dessert does not disappoint with gelato flavors like vanilla, hazelnut, pistachio, and fior de latte.

Even though ice cream is a classic when it comes to summer treats, Joe’s Dairy Bar and Grill in Hopewell Junction is open year-round, offering never-ending frozen sweets. Step up to the shop window for a cone of rotating soft serve or go big with a freak shake topped with cookies, muffins, and sprinkles.

Best of Nonalcoholic Drinks

Let’s talk tea – specifically bubble tea. At Tea Talk in Poughkeepsie, caffeinated and herbal options abound with black, oolong, green, white, and fruity bases available. Try flavors like white vanilla grapefruit, orange passionfruit, and strawberry kiwi with boba pearls for added flavor.

Whether you’re a hot coffee drinker or an iced fan, Ready Coffee’s four Hudson Valley locations will have your new favorite order. Stop by the drive-through coffee shop in Wappingers Falls, Newburgh, LaGrange, or Hyde Park for a specialty drink like the Mac Daddy, with chocolate and macadamia flavors, or the Storm King, which is a dark and delicious hazelnut mocha.

If you thought Ready Coffee had a lot of Hudson Valley locations, wait until you see Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar’s spread. The best juice bar winner has shops in New Windsor, Middletown, Monroe, Mohegan Lake, Elmsford, and Newburgh, so there’s always fresh-pressed juice around the corner for a summer treat. From the Very Green Juice to the Tropical Dream Juice, every blend comes packed with fruits and vegetables.

