The Best Apple Cider Donut Destinations in the Hudson Valley

The arrival of fall brings so many wonderful experiences in the Hudson Valley. From apple picking to pumpkin picking, farms are at the center of it all. Of course, it wouldn’t be a farm visit without an apple cider donut or two! Here’s where to go for the sweetest treats in the Hudson Valley.

Pro tip: You’re going to want to bring some home! Cider donuts are an ideal breakfast or snack alongside a steamy cup of coffee or tea.

Kingston, Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger

Perks: multiple locations, onsite bakery, grocery shopping, garden center/nursery

With five market/garden center locations sprinkled throughout the area, you’ve got easy access to these classic cake-like apple cider donuts. We wouldn’t blame you for nibbling a warm one as you shop.

New Paltz

Perks: PYO apples, hayrides on Saturday and Sunday

This New Paltz favorite is known for its mulled apple cider donuts. Sounds delicious, and they are, rich with fresh-pressed cider.

Sloatsburg



Perks: PYO pumpkins, country store and bakery

Auntie El’s delicious fall staples include gluten-free and organic products, so everyone can have a taste. The farm store also includes a one-of-a-kind store filled with antique gifts where you can find the perfect item to add to your collection.

Poughkeepsie

Perks: rotating handcrafted donuts and drinks

Located in Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village, The Doughnut Dolly fries up fresh donuts daily with both in-house staples and rotating seasonal flavors on the menu. Luckily, cider donuts are some of Dolly’s classics, so the cinnamon-sugar coated treats made with Minard’s Family Farm cider are available year-round.

Congers



Perks: PYO apples and pumpkins, farm market

The name of Dr. Davies Farm originates from its history, when Dr. Lucy Virginia Davies helped deliver more than 6,000 babies in her personal medical suite in the farmhouse. At the same time, she was a celebrated farmer because of her shipments of strawberries to New York City. Taste the years that went into making this farm what it is today by grabbing fresh produce from the road-stand or a warm donut.

Highland

Perks: PYO apples and pumpkins, onsite winery and brewery, pizza shop, farm animals

One word: fluffy. Okay, and another: irresistible. This farm/market/eatery in Ulster County has a knack for serving up the perfect taste of autumn.

Hopewell Junction



Perks: PYO apples and pumpkins, harvest festivals, onsite cidery, outdoor yoga

Fishkill Farms is rich with history as it was founded by the same man who would serve as Chairman of the Farm Credit Administration under President Roosevelt in 1934. As a strong proponent of ecological farming, the farm offers organic apples for personal picking. It also serves delicious cider donuts and other fall staples, plus outdoor yoga on weekends for some fresh air.

Valatie

Perks: onsite bakery, cider mill, smokehouse, distillery, road stand

Thought cider donuts were season-specific? Not at Golden Harvest. Its in-house bakery churns out cider donuts year-round, so if your cinnamon sugar game is permanently strong, you can satisfy your cravings just about any day of the year.

Modena



Perks: PYO apples and pumpkins, barn café, farm market

Aside from the ever-important apple cider donuts that help define fall in the region, Hurds Family Farm offers experiences, like the Great Pumpkin Festival, that are traditional to the season. From hayrides to the corn maze, giant slide, and even an obstacle course and zip line, Hurds encourages families to have a blast in the Hudson Valley.

Cornwall



Perks: PYO apples, country store and gift shop, barn animals

When you arrive at Jones Farm for a fresh apple cider donut, you can stop by Grandma Phoebe’s Kitchen, where Great, Great Grandma Phoebe’s recipes are cooked up to keep the family tradition alive. The farm is also home to a country store, gift shop, frame shop, and art gallery that showcases the work of noted local artists.

Warwick

Perks: PYO apples, country store

A destination for apple picking in the Hudson Valley for over 100 years, Masker Orchards does fall vibes right in Warwick. Visitors can wander the farm’s 200 acres in search of the perfect apples for pies and turnovers. Before departing, everyone would do well to stop by the dedicated donut stands to pick up a fresh donut (or a whole dozen) to take home.

Red Hook

Perks: Coffee and other goodies

This retro-modern spot in Red Hook has taken the Valley by storm with its inventive baked goods. Come fall, apple cider donuts, encrusted in cinnamon sugar, are worth lining up for.

Tivoli

Perks: Three farm stand locations (Mt Tremper, Red Hook, and Rhinebeck) with delicious veggies, apples, and pumpkins

Don’t want a sugary cinnamony coating on your donut? Stop by one of the area’s Migliorelli Farm stands for a not-so-sweet but still super-yummy treat. The perfect dunker.

Warwick

Perks: PYO apples, onsite beer garden, ice cream and bakery

A true farm experience in the Hudson Valley, Pennings is a one-stop shop for apple picking at the orchard, shopping at the farm market and garden center, and local eats and drinks at the beer garden, ice cream stand, and pub and grill. Of course, every visit to the Warwick farm requires at least one of its signature cinnamon-coated donuts – preferably with a cup of cider in hand to wash it down.

Accord



Perks: PYO apples and pumpkins, market and bakery

Perhaps the oldest farm on this list, Saunderskill has been farming since 1680. Granted the rare Tricentennial Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has continuously been a source of fresh produce and homemade bakery items. Grab a fall treat and sit by the garden and pond to truly appreciate the changing of seasons in the Hudson Valley.

New Hampton



Perks: PYO apples and pumpkins, farm store

Soons Orchards encourages customers to eat local by providing the freshest produce in its farm store. In addition, it offers farm dinners throughout the year as a way to spotlight in-season produce and show diners just how delicious eating local can be. For daytime visitors, head to the farm store or the tap room to browse goods and try cider to work up your donut appetite.

Pomona

Perks: PYO apples, fresh baked goods, farm store

Surviving both the American Revolution and the Civil War, the Concklin’s family farm has been in operation ever since. Pick-your-own season is in full swing on weekends, and the farm store stays stocked with breads, produce, and donuts. The onsite bakery turns out fresh pies and quiches daily, and ordering is available for Thanksgiving pies.

New Paltz

Perks: PYO apples, hard cider, wood-fired pizza

Twin Star Orchards is not only a great place to pick your own apples, but also the home of Brooklyn Cider, the venue’s in-house hard cider brand. Stop by the orchard on the weekend for sweet cider donuts and a glass of fresh fermented cider, and stick around for dinner to dig into wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and barbecue to savor your favorite summer foods all throughout autumn.

Cold Spring

Perks: marketplace and nursery

A Cold Spring staple since 1982, this family-owned farm market and garden center consistently pumps out some of the best cider donuts around. Baked fresh each morning, the treats come plain or coated with powdered confectioner’s sugar, cinnamon sugar, or cinnamon powder. Whichever preference you proclaim, be sure to get there early because Vera’s sells out fast.

Marlboro

Perks: PYO apples, winery, fall festivals

This fifth-generation orchard and winery grows an assortment of fruits, vegetables, and flowers for your pick-your-own enjoyment. Fall festivals like the Honeycrisp Fest and the Apples and Wine Festival are autumn staples in Ulster County, while the farm’s apple cider donuts are to die for. Pro tip: try yours stuffed with cannoli cream and chocolate chips for the ultimate sweet treat.

