6 Beacon Pizza Shops for Ooey Gooey Slices

Whether for takeout, late night snacking, or a quick lunch bite, pizza is a Hudson Valley favorite — and for good reason. From white to red to Sicilian to Grandma-style, there’s something so comforting about dough, sauce, cheese, and whatever toppings your heart desires. If you’re in the mood for the classic Italian-American dish in Dutchess County, bookmark these Beacon pizza shops that serve up traditional, specialty, and gourmet pies to satisfy your need for cheese.

465 Main Street

With two locations in the Hudson Valley in Beacon and Poughquag, Brother’s Trattoria has been serving big plates of authentic Italian cuisine since 1998. The restaurant offers three dining areas depending on the occasion, whether you’re just grabbing a slice, sitting down for a few courses, or enjoying a cocktail. When it comes to pizza, Brother’s Trattoria dishes out traditional pies like Sicilian and Grandma-style, with specialty options like lasagna, bacon and tomato, chicken and broccoli, grilled vegetarian, and chicken bacon ranch.

297 Main Street

Wood-fired pies are the name of the game at this Beacon pizza shop. If you haven’t heard of Enoteca Ama, you’ve probably heard of at least one of its Dutchess County sister eateries, which include Beacon’s Café Amarcord and Fishkill’s Ama Wood-Fired Kitchen and Bar. The pizza menu at this shop is split into red pies and white pies, with options like margherita, burrata, vegetariana, prosciutto, mortadella, tartufata, and more.

332 Main Street

Each meal at Pizza & Stuff Restaurant is a combination of the freshest ingredients prepared according to traditional recipes. As the name suggests, this shop does more than just pizza, with wings, salads, stuffed rolls and calzones, and pastas on the menu as well. Even so, pies remain the focal point at Pizza & Stuff, which offers toppings like eggplant and artichoke, chicken bacon and ranch, classic veggie, pineapple and ham, and even Philly cheesesteak.

435 Fishkill Avenue

A Beacon staple for over 25 years, Roma Nova preserves authentic Italian taste in each of its dishes. A switch up from the norm, this restaurant offers Mexican dishes like enchiladas, fajitas, and tostadas in addition to its brimming pizza menu. For something different on the pie front, try the Mexican Fiesta, which features refried beans, cheese, chorizo, and jalapenos. Otherwise, there’s no harm in sticking to meat lovers, veggie, Hawaiian, pesto, or Chicago-style.

1020 Wolcott Avenue

Located on Wolcott Avenue, Sal’s Pizza & Pasta is for pizza lovers all throughout Dutchess County. The Beacon pizza shop crafts regular options like cheese, Sicilian, and gluten-free pies, but cranks up the heat with its 20 gourmet pie flavors that range from penne alla vodka to shrimp scampi to grilled chicken Caesar salad.

144 Main Street

Trixie’s is for all the lactose-intolerant, vegetarian, and vegan pizza lovers in the area. The Main Street spot serves 100-percent plant-based pies that taste just as good (if not better) than the real thing. All pies are topped with organic tomato sauce, fresh house-made cashew mozzarella, and whatever toppings suit your fancy, from meatless sausage and peppers to pesto and sun-dried tomatoes.

