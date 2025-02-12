8 Beacon Coffee Shops for a Morning Pick-Me-Up

If you’ve ever walked down Main Steet in Beacon, you’ve probably noticed that the cafés and coffeehouses seem never-ending. That’s because the Dutchess County town is not only a day trip hotspot, but also a haven for caffeine lovers. From quaint, sit-down spots to on-the-go stops, these Beacon coffee shops are perfect to swing by before hitting the trails or embarking on your all-day shopping spree.

129 Main Street

At its first-on-the-block location at the beginning of Main Street, Bank Square Coffeehouse serves artisanal coffee, premium teas, and freshly baked pastries. Better yet, the café is less than a 15-minute walk away from the Beacon Metro-North train station, so it’s an easy place to grab your joe on the go. Enjoy everything from lattes to pour-overs, with croissants and bagels on the side.

344 Main Street

Beacon Coffee Co. is all about tradition, with a mission to take customers back in time to the origins of coffee brewing with a manual pull lever technique. The café sources its premium beans from fair trade estate farms that employ sustainable processes, so you can feel good about where your brew comes from. Drink options here abound, and a cozy sitting space is the perfect place to slow down.

325 Main Street

Feline lovers will want to pay a visit to Beans Cat Café for the best of both worlds – cats and coffee. A dream born from a love of both, Beans is a place where people can come together with adoptable shelter cats from Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. The destination is divided into the cat lounge and the café, so you can enjoy your matcha or cold brew in peace before heading over to greet some furry friends.

387 Main Street

Big Mouth roasts its own coffee right in Beacon, with options for wholesale and retail coffees. The brand seeks to make specialty coffee more accessible and approachable with a that focuses on top-quality, producer-centric, single origin, and microplot coffees. Each blend highlights its respective regions, conditions, and processing methods, from the Sitio Amoreira to the Deli Dark.

304 Main Street

Elixxr differs from other cafes in the region thanks to its holistic, intentional, and nourishing approach to drinks. At this locale, all beverages are made from plants and high-quality ingredients that you can taste. Try the classic match latte, made with Hikari single origin ceremonial-grade matcha, cinnamon, coconut butter, water, honey, and rose petals, or enjoy the Chaga Bliss, made with espresso, chaga, vanilla, oat milk, and maple syrup.

420 Main Street

For coffee lovers and foodies alike, Kitchen & Coffee is a great pick for your brunch destination. The café is 100-percent gluten-free and vegetarian, with dishes made from local and organic ingredients and coffees made from micro-roast and fair-trade beans. Spice up your usual latte or iced option with house-made flavors like vegan chocolate ganache, vegan salted caramel, brown sugar cinnamon, and more.

288 Main Street

Located in the Hudson Valley Food Hall, Old Dhaka Coffee House is a café inspired by the owner’s childhood in Old Dhaka. Here, find specialty coffee flavors like Nutella, oat vanilla, and Date in Dhaka, a latte made with rich date syrup. While you’re there, browse a rotating pastry selection that ranges from almond cake to sticky buns.

1 East Main Street

If you’re looking for the roastery, head to 469 Fishkill Avenue in Beacon, but if you find yourself on Main Street, check out the Trax Coffee Roasters retail shop. Chai lattes, cortados, Kyoto iced teas, and frappes are menu highlights at Trax, although you’ll want to make sure you purchase a bag of a seasonal roast to take home with you.

