14 Smokin’ Hot Barbecue Joints in the Hudson Valley

Here comes summer, and could there be anything more classic to eat than barbecue? For centuries, Americans have loved tearing into smoky, crackling-good, slow-cooked meats on a hot day. Granted, the South may have pioneered barbecue techniques, sauces, and rubs, but the Hudson Valley has done a lot more than play catch-up. Our little patch of paradise boasts dozens of amazing eateries where pulled pork, baby back ribs, and other sweet, savory, and sticky treats await. Here are 12 hotspots.

Fishkill

Sister restaurant to the Dutchess Biercafe, this Fishkill joint is all about feeding your inner beast. Beast prides itself on its smoked meats, lagers, wings, smashburgers, and whiskey, with fun sides to boot. The menu is an eclectic mic of Tex-Mex, Asian, and Southern-inspired flavors, with fusion dishes like the pork belly banh mi and the bao bun kakuni.

Try this: Crispy smoked Seoul ribs (St. Louis-style and gochujang-glazed ribs)

Star sides: Smoked queso mac and cheese, smoked maple baked beans, Peruvian fried rice

Newburgh

In 2011, “two old men —my grandfather Billy and his partner Joe—were looking for something to do and decided to open a barbecue spot,” says Jonathan Gatsik, the current operator of Billy Joe’s Ribworks. The dynamic duo traveled the country, sampled all kinds of variations on the barbecue theme, and returned home to concoct their own recipe. Seems like they had the knack, because Billy Joe’s Ribworks now employs over 100 people in the summer to serve the thousands of customers who queue up.

Try this: Make a beeline for the St. Louis beef ribs. “We call them brontosaurus ribs. They are massive,” says Gatsik. Porky mac and cheese (loaded with pulled pork and bacon), fried pickles, and smoked wings are other house specialties.

Star sides: Whipped sweet potatoes, creamy coleslaw, crispy onion straws, cheddar grits

New Windsor, West Nyack

The Farella brothers—Gavin, Jamie, and Chris—spent their childhood summers visiting family in North Carolina, which nurtured their love of barbecue. Wanting to bring a taste of the South to the North, they opened Brothers BBQ in 2008. While that first incarnation sadly burned down, they were back bigger and better than ever in 2012, dishing up delicacies to hungry hordes and nabbing “best wings” honors.

Try this: You can’t go wrong with the freshly smoked Brothers ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and those famous wings.

Star sides: Southern-style green beans, cheese grits, smoked baked beans, fresh-cut slaw

Suffern

All sauces, sides, spice rubs, and dressings are made from scratch at this roadhouse, and an oak- and applewood-fed barbecue pit give the perfect balance of smokiness to all the meats on the menu. Although the restaurant is closed for sit-down service, Fink’s still operates out of the space for catering, ticketed parties, events, and rentals.

Try this: Brats and kraut, beef brisket, or barbecue chicken pieces

Star sides: Sweet corn soufflé, Texas potato salad, bourbon-glazed roots, seasoned tater tots

Newburgh, Poughkeepsie

Travel to central Texas and taste its barbecue without leaving the county: That’s the concept behind Handsome Devil, co-owned by Ed Randolph, a Food Network Chopped champion and cookbook author, and his wife Noelle. Fresh and authentic guides everything they do. “All our beef is prime grade, the same quality as at your favorite steakhouse, and we make everything in house, down to the sweet tea and carrot cake.”

Try this: The brisket and St. Louis pork ribs are renowned, but, says Randolph, “our sausages are our menu sleepers, and the collards are my favorite. Then belly up to the bar for a local brew or a selection out of our bourbon collection.”

Star sides: Thai chili crispy cauliflower, honey butter cornbread, Carolina coleslaw, apple pie baked beans

Mahopac

Since 2004, Holy Smoke has brought high-quality barbecue, beers, and bourbon to the lower Putnam County area. Whether you’re dining in the bar room, dining room, on the patio, or out on the great lawn, Holy Smoke serves up a killer summer meal. Make sure to order from the extensive bourbon list to wash down your ribs with a boozy beverage, and watch out for culinary events at the venue like wild game dinners.

Try this: House-made Spanish chorizo sausage or spare ribs smoked over hickory with special rub

Star sides: Garlic smashed potatoes, cornbread, barbecue baked beans, chili, creamed spinach, tomato cucumber salad

Catskill

Housed inside a former gas station from 1941, J&J Smokehouse BBQ crafts barbecue from the heart with recipes inspired by dishes from around the country. All house rubs are created from a tasty blend of herbs and spices, while meats are slow-smoked for hours over applewood and hickory to produce bold and juicy flavors. Enjoy home cooking in the small Catskill restaurant, or order catering to share it with your friends and family.

Try this: The Meat Party — one full slab, one pint of pulled pork or chicken, two sides, four rolls, four cornbreads, pickles, and sweet sauce

Star sides: Pickled beets, baked beans, coleslaw, house pickles, mac and cheese, potato salad

Modena

What began as a single takeout window has become something of an institution in Modena. John Fazio Farms has been operating for many years, delivering fresh meat daily to local kitchens, including its own. That’s why all the meat at this barbecue spot is fresh and sustainably raised. Stop by for market-fresh items, brick oven pizza, saucy barbecue, and scenic views near the property’s pond.

Try this: Smokin’ Sample Platter (brisket or pastrami, ribs, chicken wings, pulled pork, and homemade cornbread)

Star sides: Macaroni and potato salads, corn bread, coleslaw, baked beans

Nyack

It was her father’s dream to open a restaurant reflecting his North Carolina roots, says Adrienne Cromartie-Wolf, chef and owner at My Father’s House Southern Cuisine. While he didn’t get to achieve that goal, she did, launching her soul-food eatery in the middle of the pandemic. Barbecue anchors the menu. “It’s an American staple, especially in summer. It’s what everyone gathers to enjoy together,” says Cromartie-Wolf.

Try this: The barbecue chicken and pork ribs have guests swooning. “We don’t smoke our meat. We use a wet rub and then bake it in our family’s secret sauce—North Carolina is known for molasses so that sweetens it up,” says Cromartie-Wolf. Also popular are the Carolina Wingettes: barbecue wings, deep-fried and slicked with that special, signature sauce.

Star sides: Southern-fried okra, soulfully six-cheese mac and cheese, veggie pasta slaw

Kerhonkson

Let’s make one thing clear: The “and More” in Outpost BBQ’s name really means something. Although barbecue sandwiches and combo plates are the star of the show at Outpost, exciting menu surprises like jackfruit pulled pork and eggplant caprese spice things up. Keep an eye out for live music on the website’s calendar.

Try this: Beef brisket sandwich or pulled pork plate with two sides and cornbread

Star sides: Cajun fries, collard greens, baked beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese

Beacon

Located in the same building as the Dutchess County town’s beloved original Piggy Bank, The Piggy Bank 2.0 is just as delicious. Led by local entrepreneurs Greg Colon and Kamel Jamal, the barbecue joint brings its own southern flair of rotating specials to the Hudson Valley. While the new (old) spot is just getting started, a custom bar, local meats, and house rubs and sauces make The Piggy Bank a can’t-miss spot.

Try this: Coal-smoked chicken wings or six-ounce smoked brisket with salt and pepper rub and house barbecue sauce

Star sides: Hudson cornbread with cowboy butter, kicked-up slaw, greens and cream, chicken-fried onion rings, baked beans

Congers

After 20 years of dining at Rick’s Club American, Nick Rosa and a few friends bought it, determined to keep their favorite hangout just the way they liked it. The historic building, which was a lakeside hotel over 100 years ago, is now a wainscoted dining room which is known throughout the area for its ribs—a recipe Rosa would never mess with.

Try this: Wings, barbecue chicken, and barbecue ribs are what packs the house. “We use Rick’s classic, unique barbecue sauce,” says Rosa. “Our baby back ribs are special; they come from Denmark and are smaller than what you might be used to.”

Star sides: Baked potato, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread

Rhinebeck

Many years ago, Dimitri Psichas caught the barbecue bug and began experimenting with smoking meat as a hobby. He MacGyvered an old bread oven into a smoker, and soon enough, Smoky Rock BBQ was born. It’s now an always-packed family-run business. “Many sleepless nights were spent perfecting my brisket recipe,” says Dimitri. While his recipes are a closely guarded secret, he will reveal that “love and patience” are the key ingredients in his barbecue.

Try this: St. Louis and baby back ribs or brisket end cuts with barbecue sauce

Star sides: Collard greens, burnt ends baked beans, house seasoned fries, cornbread, blue cheese coleslaw

Livingston Manor

The Joint adopts a melting-pot approach to barbecue perfection. Drawing from Southern, Carolina, Texas, St. Louis, Asia, and other global cuisine, the Smoke Joint’s eats are so good that they were even featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. This is a can’t-miss stop in the Catskills.

Try this: You can’t go wrong with a combo plate—you’ll get a taste of the brisket, pork, and chicken, plus the sides.

Star sides: Mac and cheese, collard greens, cued beans, barbecue fries, corn on the cob, cornbread, coleslaw

