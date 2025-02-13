6 Après Ski Happy Hours for Your Snow Day in the Hudson Valley

Sure, après ski is a French phrase that translates directly to “after ski,” but it really means so much more than that. The term, which originated in the 1950s, centers around the mountain culture and tradition of socializing with great food, drinks, live music, and more after a long day on the trails. In the Hudson Valley, the concept is alive and well thanks to popular ski mountains in the Catskills and beyond. If you’re heading out for a day of skiing or snowboarding this winter, you’ll want to stick around for après ski happy hours at bars around the region.

Stone Ridge

Hasbrouck House’s onsite Butterfield restaurant hosts a seasonal outdoor fireside lounge and patio in the colder months. Coined the Cauldron Bar, the winter locale is open from 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday to serve up après ski-inspired dining and heartwarming drinks. This season, the fireside menu includes bar bites like olives, mixed nuts, and crudité, along with small plates like local cheeseboards, trout rillettes, and fried chicken sliders. Don’t forget the specialty cocktails!

Shandaken

At the Shandaken Inn, The Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar pays homage to the once-famous Rip Van Winkle Club. The eatery focuses on hearty, yet simple cuisine crafted from seasonal produce from regional farmers and purveyors. This winter, the restaurant features an après ski lunch menu that’s available on Saturdays and Sundays. Sip alpine-inspired cocktails, hot toddies, and mulled wine, and chow down on Swiss raclette, poutine, chicken wings, and tomato bisque.

Hunter

Right in the heart of Hunter Mountain, Fellow Mountain Café is a year-round destination for café fare and satisfying coffees. However, this winter, Fellow has partnered up with Moonrise Bagels and West Kill Brewing for a series of après ski-themed weekends next to the mountain. Enjoy stuffed bagels, local craft brews, and live DJ sets to keep the good vibes going even after you’re finished on the trails.

Hopewell Junction

While a popular destination for outdoor events and pick-your-own produce in the spring, summer, and fall, Fishkill Farms is tapping into the winter season with its new brunch series on Saturdays and Sundays. Head to the indoor cider bar for a rotating menu of seasonal hot and cold food options, beverages, cocktails, and the farm’s own Treasury Cider. The best part? The Hopewell hotspot hosts live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on most weekends.

Tannersville

Hotel Lilien remains one of the region’s top après ski spots thanks to its proximity to Hunter Mountain and cozy vibe. To keep the party going off the mountain, check out the hotel’s new winter menu that includes three new “après skillet” options that will warm you up after your snow sports. From warm street corn dip to churro chips with berry mousse dip to a campfire cookie with ice cream, the boutique hotel’s skillets are best enjoyed fireside with a seasonal cocktail in hand. Visit on Saturdays for some funky tunes from resident DJ Sir Shorty and stop by on Sundays to catch live performances from emerging artists.

Amenia

On select Saturdays, check out Troutbeck’s après ski happy hour series at the Manor House. The perfect place to socialize after the slopes, each event at Troutbeck comes complete with cocktails, fireplaces, and a snack menu with rotating offerings each day, including savory soups, turnovers, and more. While the January date has come and gone, bookmark February 15 and March 15 for a jamming DJ set by Taraka Larson.

