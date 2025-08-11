7 Aperol Spritzes to Sip This Summer in the Hudson Valley

Sure, wine is a great option for daytime sips in the Hudson Valley, but why not spice it up with an Aperol spritz? A classic Italian cocktail made with prosecco, Aperol, soda water, and garnished with an orange wheel, the summertime spritz is light, bubbly, and perfectly bittersweet. At these regional locales, sip Aperol spritzes by day or night as you enjoy waterfront views and good vibes.

Tarrytown

As its name suggests, Barley on the Hudson is directly on the riverfront to bring summer to you. The open-air restaurant offers seafood favorites like lobster rolls, fish and chips, fish tacos, and fried calamari to go alongside a bright Aperol spritz. This joint even has an entire lounge dedicated to the drink, with bridge views and live music to boot.

Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Newburgh, Woodbury

A staple for its Italian American classics, Cosimo’s is a popular dining establishment at its four Hudson Valley locations. Whether in Dutchess or Orange County, stop by this restaurant for dishes like arancini, wood-fired pizza, pasta dishes, parmigiana three ways, and steak, and order an Aperol spritz made classic with Aperol, prosecco, seltzer, and a fresh orange wedge on the side.

Carmel

Great Blue Heron is new to Putnam County, but the prime lakeside location is just perfect for summertime vibes. The Carmel eatery has an outdoor patio right on Lake Carmel, where diners can indulge in European cuisine like schnitzel, potato spaetzle, roasted duck, pierogi, and charcuterie while sipping a classic Aperol spritz en plein air.

Wallkill

A combination restaurant, bar, and venue space in Wallkill, Nu-Cavu is ideal for any gathering – even if it’s just drinks after work. If you’re not coming for the Wednesday night pasta specials or Thursday martini nights, make a point to stick around for the bright, bubbly, and beautifully poured Aperol spritzes that taste like the weekend.

Hudson, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Red Hook

Another popular Hudson Valley eatery with four locations, Savona’s goes above and beyond your typical happy hour destination with boozy brunches on Sundays. Whether you’re coming in the evening for wood-fired pizzas and pasta dishes or on Sunday afternoon for lemon ricotta waffles and Italian shakshuka, make sure to order the Palermo Spritz, which mixes Aperol, prosecco, club soda, and a fresh orange wedge.

Poughkeepsie

More than just a bier garden in Poughkeepsie, Schatzi’s exudes neighborhood charm and weekend vibes all summer long. Grab a seat on the back patio while the sun is out to chow down on German fare like bratwurst, pretzel poutine, burgers, and schnitzel, and order the Spring Time Spritz, which consists of Aperol, St. Germain, prosecco, and orange bitters.

Kingston

Located on Kingston’s historic waterfront, Ship to Shore offers bites from Culinary Institute of America-trained head chef and owner Samir Hrichi. From Thai red curry shrimp stir fry to roasted New Zealand rack of lamb, this Ulster County joint has a little bit of everything. Whether stopping by for brunch, lunch, or dinner, sip the Strand Spritz for a taste of Aperol, Giffard pamplemousse liqueur, Cune Cava brut, grapefruit, and soda water.

