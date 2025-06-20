This Recipe Will Take Your Ice Cream Floats to the Next Level

If ever there were a dessert to define summer, ice cream would be it. Yet while the creamy treat is a delight on its own, it’s even better when scooped into banana splits, slathered with hot fudge in sundaes, and swirled with soda in ice cream floats. That’s why we’re more than a little obsessed with Angry Orchard‘s boozy riff on the soda fountain classic.

In the Hudson Valley, cider isn’t just reserved for the fall, as the sweet drink is the perfect bottled beverage for backyard barbecues. If you can’t make it to the Walden-based orchard and cidery for a frozen cider slushie in a color-changing glass to celebrate the season, stop by your local shop or order online to secure the Summer Party Variety Pack, which includes Piña Coolada, Cherry Limeade, Sour Apple, and Blackberry Lemonade, or stock up on the classic Crisp Apple flavor for this ice cream treat.

Instead of using root beer for its float recipe, Angry Orchard swaps in its flagship cider and a sizzling shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey to make an ice cream float recipe that’s ideal for adults. Sound incredible? Wait until you nibble on the caramel and Cinnamon Toast Crunch rim before taking a sip.

Pin Print Angry Orchard Ice Cream Float Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Total time 5 minutes The refreshing, boozy riff on the soda fountain classic from Angry Orchard is a delight for summer. Ingredients 6 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple hard cider

1 oz Fireball

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 Tbsp caramel sauce, for the rim

Crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch, for the rim Directions Add the booze and ice cream to a blender and blend until smooth.

Serve in a tall glass, top with an additional scoop of vanilla ice cream, and use some caramel as a base for the Cinnamon Toast Crunch rim.

Enjoy! Notes Swap out the vanilla ice cream for dulce de leche or apple pie flavors for something even sweeter.

Pairing Ideas: Thinking about what to serve with your Angry Orchard ice cream float? These blonde ale honey mustard wings are the perfect barbecue food, especially when paired with these zucchini fries. Then, when it’s time for something sweet, sip on your float while digging into a hefty scoop of this scrumptious and seasonal strawberry biscuit cobbler. If you’re serving this for a summer cookout, your guests will be rolling their eyes in delight by the end of the meal.

