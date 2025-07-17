The Acai Bowls at These Hudson Valley Cafés Are So Refreshing

In the summer, ice cream and milkshakes do the trick, but what’s more satisfying than a fruit-filled acai bowl? The sweet Brazilian snack is made with the frozen and mashed fruit of the acai palm, which creates a creamy, almost sherbet-like texture when blended. At these Hudson Valley juice bars, cafés, and vegan hotspots, the colorful bowls are topped with everything from fresh fruit to superfoods like goji berries, bee pollen, and cacao nibs.

Elmsford, Middletown, Mohegan Lake, Monroe, Newburgh, New Windsor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blend Smoothie & Salad Bar (@blendsmoothiebar)

- Advertisement -

Our 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner for best juice bar, Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar is a big deal in the region. With six locations spread across Orange and Westchester Counties, the eatery dishes up smoothies, juices, and healthy eats all year long. For an acai fix, go for the Blend Original, the Tropical, or build your own bowl and add toppings like granola, fresh fruit, Nutella, and coconut.

Red Hook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLISS (@blissredhook)

This Dutchess County café encourages diners to “eat blissfully.” The restaurant offers a menu that includes everything from breakfast tacos to porridge to cold-pressed juices – with plenty of sweet bowls to savor. The Main Character acai bowl features an acai base, raspberries, bananas, peanut butter, chia seeds, and agave, while the MVP bowl has toppings like mango, pineapple, and almond butter.

Baldwin Place, Chappaqua, Somers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah (@eatnyceateverywhere)

In Westchester, Bobo’s Café originated in Somers around the same time that acai was gaining popularity. As a result, the café has been perfecting its recipe ever since. Stop by one of three locations to build your own bowl with house-made granola, coconut flakes, chocolate shavings, and fruit, and check out the other bowl bases like coconut, pitaya, yogurt, and blue spirulina.

Gardiner, Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAKRA BOWLS (@chakrabowls)

This 2025 Best of Hudson Valley honoree didn’t only win the title for best smoothies, but also for best acai bowls – so you know it’s good. The Poughkeepsie-based café is all about fresh and nurturing eats, offering salads, bowls, and even unblended superfood smoothie kits to take home. Go all in with the Soul Bowl, which features an acai base, mixed berries, granola, goji berries, and coconut flakes.

- Advertisement -

Troy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @collarcitycoldpressed

Collar City Cold Pressed is a Capital Region staple for its pressed juices and other health foods. At the Troy café, diners can order full juice cleanses to take home or just stop by for a quick bite. Acai gets an upgrade in the Basic B Bowl, which includes house-made peanut butter, local granola, fresh fruit, coconut, and chia seeds.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bar 🥑 (@greenbarnp)

Owned by a former regular who purchased the business when it went up for sale, Green Bar is on a mission to help other locals in their wellness journeys. The cozy juice joint serves as a place where community, kindness, and wellness thrive in New Paltz. When it comes to acai, the Berry Happy bowl is an antioxidant-packed treat with granola, bananas, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and agave.

Beacon

At Healthy in Color, there’s “a rainbow in every bite.” The Beacon eatery prides itself on providing nourishing dishes that are designed to help sustain energy, mood, and overall health. Smoothie bowls contain everything from greens to tropical fruits, and the Berry and Acai is topped with organic blueberries, raspberries, bananas, kiwis, and granola.

Cairo, Catskill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Juice Branch (@thejuicebranchcafecatering)

In Cairo and Catskill, The Juice Branch bridges the gap between its patrons and health through education, culture, and fun. The juice bar offers over 100 different cold-pressed juices and smoothies, bowls, sweet and savory toasts, and daily specials. Go for the classic acai to dig your spoon into an acai base, mixed berries, granola, kiwi, bananas, and coconut.

Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᒪITTᒪE ᖇIᑕO: Juice Cafe + Wellness Bodega (@alittlerico)

Little Rico deviates from the norm, doubling as a juice café and wellness bodega. The Hudson spot is woman, Latinx, and LGBTQ-owned, offering lattes, house specials, and plenty of midday bites. Start your day with an Acai Mind Bowl, which features blended acai, bananas, granola, cacao nibs, goji berries, hemp seeds, and coconut flakes.

Hopewell Junction, Yorktown Heights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primal Bowls (@primalbowls)

This Hudson Valley wellness café in Westchester and Dutchess Counties specializes in acai, pitaya, and coconut bowls, with oatmeal, cold-pressed juices, and smoothies to boot. Stop by post-workout for one of eight different acai bowl combinations with toppings like honey, granola, chia seeds, whipped cream, Nutella, coconut flakes, peanut butter, and fresh fruit, of course.

Related: These Are the Best Summer Treats to Try in the Hudson Valley